EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0750 as markets reassess Fed, ECB bets after a blow

- EUR/USD clings to mild losses while paring the biggest daily jump in 11 weeks.
- IMF urges Fed to keep fighting inflation, German FinMin flags deadlock on EU fiscal rules reform.
- Risk appetite remains dicey ahead of next week’s US Inflation, Fed and ECB.
- Sluggish markets may allow Euro buyers to take a breather but bear’s return appears doubtful.
EUR/USD remains sidelined near 1.0780-75 as it consolidates the biggest daily jump since March heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the Euro pair portrays the market’s sluggish momentum amid a light calendar and positioning for the next week’s top-tier data/events. Additionally, trader’s recheck of the previous concerns about the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) concerns also prod major currency pair buyers of late.
The previous day’s downbeat US Initial Jobless Claims, the highest since October 2021, pushed back the Fed hawks and drowned the US Dollar. Even so, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged the US Federal Reserve and other global central banks to "stay the course" on monetary policy and remain vigilant in combating inflation, per Reuters.
On the other hand, Euro traders recollect the bad memories of this week’s growth numbers from Germany and the Eurozone as the Financial Times (FT) quotes German Finance Minister (FinMin) Christian Lindner to suggest more pain for the “Old Continent”. “Germany’s finance minister has warned that EU states are failing to bridge their differences in contentious talks over reform of the bloc’s fiscal rules, denting hopes of a deal by the end of the year,” reports the FT.
It should be observed that the latest comments from ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau also weigh on the EUR/USD price as he said, “There is really a slowdown in inflation.”
Elsewhere, growth fears of broad economic recession, especially amid the latest hawkish surprises from the central banks of Australia and Canada, also prod the EUR/USD bulls.
While portraying the mood, the S&P500 Futures print mild losses around the highest levels since August 2022, marked the previous day. That said, the benchmark Wall Street index confirmed bull markets on Thursday, by rising around 20.0% from the lows marked in October. Additionally showing the market’s risk-off mood and putting a floor under the US Dollar are the US Treasury bond yields as the benchmark 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields remain sidelined near 3.73% and 4.52% respectively, after reversing from the highest levels in a fortnight and snapping a two-day winning streak in that order the previous day.
Moving on, a light calendar and cautious mood ahead of the monetary policy meetings of the Fed and ECB, as well as the US inflation, may allow the Euro pair to consolidate the previous day’s heavy gains. That said, major attention should be given to the yields for clear directions.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD’s corrective pullback remains elusive unless the quote stays beyond a three-week-old previous resistance line, around 1.0750 by the press time. That said, the 100-DMA hurdle of near 1.0810 appears limited short-term upside of the Euro. It should be noted, however, that the RSI and MACD also underpin the bullish bias about the major currency pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0779
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.0782
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0764
|Daily SMA50
|1.0887
|Daily SMA100
|1.0809
|Daily SMA200
|1.0516
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0787
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0696
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0779
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0635
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0731
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0723
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0632
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0814
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0846
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0906
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
