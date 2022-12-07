Russian President Putin warns of increased nuclear war risks.

Market sentiment deteriorates briefly after comments, then rebounds.

EUR/USD up for the day but off highs.

The EUR/USD dropped below 1.0500 following comments from Russian President Putin. The Euro is among the weakest currencies of the American session. Earlier it peaked at 1.0549, the highest level in two days.

A choppy session

Market sentiment deteriorated briefly after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the threat of nuclear war is on the rise. He added they have the most advanced weapons but they don’t want to use them. He considers it possible using nukes as a response to an attack.

Wall Street is moving between gains and losses. The S&P 500 is up 0.28%, after falling during the previous four trading days. Crude oil prices are back in negative territory. The US Dollar is mixed, with the DXY down 0.35%, off lows.

Unclear signs

The Euro is rising versus the US Dollar after two consecutive daily losses, recovering from the three-day lows. The main trend remains bullish with a focus on the 1.0600 area which is the critical resistance for the moment. On the flip side, the key area is seen around the 1.0400 area; before that level support levels are seen at 1.0480 and then 1.0440.

As of writing, EUR/USD is hovering around 1.0500, up for the day but off highs. The 20-hour Simple Moving Average stands at 1.0480 and a slide below would change the intraday bias to bearish.

Technical levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.0506 Today Daily Change 0.0036 Today Daily Change % 0.34 Today daily open 1.047 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0359 Daily SMA50 1.0055 Daily SMA100 1.0056 Daily SMA200 1.0361 Levels Previous Daily High 1.0533 Previous Daily Low 1.046 Previous Weekly High 1.0545 Previous Weekly Low 1.029 Previous Monthly High 1.0497 Previous Monthly Low 0.973 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0488 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0505 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0442 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0414 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0368 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0515 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0561 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0589