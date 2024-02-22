- EUR/USD falls to 1.0811, reversing gains after ECB minutes show reluctance to discuss rate cuts.
- Eurozone inflation shows signs of easing, yet ECB remains hesitant on monetary policy adjustments.
- US jobless claims hit a month low, hinting at a tight labor market that could stoke inflation concerns.
The Euro fell, erasing its previous gains that witnessed the shared currency hitting a month-to-date (MTD) high at 1.0888 versus the US Dollar. Since then, the EUR/USD has plunged, trading below the 200-day moving average (DMA) at around 1.0811, following the release of the European Central Bank’s last meeting minutes and strong US jobs data.
EUR/USD dips below 200-DMA on ECB minutes, solid US jobless claims
ECB January’s meeting minutes showed that policymakers remain cautious about easing monetary policy, as “There was broad consensus among members that it was premature to discuss rate cuts at the present meeting.” Nevertheless, they acknowledged the progress on inflation, turning more optimistic than at any time in years.
Policymakers added that rate cuts are not automatically warranted, even if the ECB updates March inflation projections to the downside.
Earlier, the Eurozone (EU) revealed the disinflation process continued as the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) came at 2.8% YoY as expected, down from 2.9%, while the Core HICP dropped from 3.4% YoY to 3.3% as foreseen. At the same time, the EU’s business activity improved slightly, led by the Services PMI, while Manufacturing activity remained at recessionary levels.
On the US front, US jobless claims dropped to their lowest level in a month. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending February 17 decreased by 12K to 201K, below estimates of 218K, and the previous week 213K. This suggests the labor market remains tight, usually seen as a sign that might pump inflation higher.
In the meantime, business activity in the United States (US) moderated in February, according to the S&P Global report. The Services and Manufacturing PMI remained at expansionary territory, with the former printing 51.3 below estimates and January’s figures, while the latter expanded at a 51.5 pace, exceeding forecasts and last month’s 50.7. Therefore, the Composite Index dipped from 52 to 51.4.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Earlier, the EUR/USD tested the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.0886 but failed to break that level decisively. That, along with fundamental news from the EU and the US, exacerbated the pair’s 70-pip fall below the 1.0810 area, which could open the door to drive the exchange rate lower. Once the major drops below 1.0800, the next support emerges at the February 20 low of 1.0761, followed by the December 8 low of 1.0723. Once cleared, the next stop would be the year-to-date (YTD) low of 1.0694. On the flip side, if buyers keep the spot price above 1.0800, they could remain hopeful of reclaiming the 200-DMA.
EUR/USD TECHNICAL LEVELS
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0818
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.0817
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0792
|Daily SMA50
|1.089
|Daily SMA100
|1.0807
|Daily SMA200
|1.0827
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0825
|Previous Daily Low
|1.079
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0806
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0695
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1046
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0795
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0811
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0803
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0797
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0776
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0762
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0831
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0845
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0866
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
