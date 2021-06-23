EUR/USD retreats after hitting six-day highs at 1.1970

- US dollar trims losses during the American session as US stocks move off highs.
- EUR/USD up for the third consecutive day.
The EUR/USD pair pulled back after hitting at 1.1970, the highest level since last Thursday. The euro was unable to hold above 1.1950 and is it hovering around 1.19845, on its way to the third consecutive gain but off highs.
A retreat of the US dollar across the board continues to be the key driver in the EUR/USD rebound. Economic data from the US showed a sharp decline in the flash June PMI of the service sector and a decline in new home sales. The numbers did not help the greenback.
US yields remain steady with the 10-year moving between 1.46% and 1.48%. In Wall Street, the Nasdaq hit new record highs before trimming gains. The Dow Jones drops by 0.05% . The recent correction in equity prices limited the decline of the US dollar. The DXY is falling by just 0.01% and is back at 91.70 after hitting lows around the 91.50 area.
Short-term levels
The pullback under 1.1950 means the EUR/USD is losing its bullish tone. A consolidation above 1.1950 would point to more gains ahead. On the flip side, at 1.1935 the 20-hour moving average stands: a break lower would weaken the euro further. The next support is seen at 1.1920 and then 1.1880. On the upside, if the euro climbs back above 1.1950, a test of the 1.1985 resistance might take place.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1947
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.194
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2115
|Daily SMA50
|1.2098
|Daily SMA100
|1.2032
|Daily SMA200
|1.1996
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1953
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1881
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1847
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1925
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1908
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1897
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1853
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1825
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1968
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1996
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.204
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1950 amid upbeat Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1950 after German and Eurozone Preliminary PMIs beat expectations. The US dollar stalls its recovery amid dovish Fed's Powell. US PMIs and Fedspeak remain in focus.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.4000 ahead of the UK PMIs. The US dollar pauses its rebound and turns south amid a risk-on market mood. Renewed Brexit optimism also underpins the spot.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined below $1800
Gold wavers in a narrow range, digesting dovish Powell’s comments. US dollar reverses early gains, despite worsening market mood.
Three reasons why SafeMoon price might rally 60% soon
SafeMoon price has experienced a massive sell-off since June 15 as it deviated below its previous range low established on May 23. However, this deviation is likely to revert to the mean, providing an excellent opportunity for an uptrend.
Apple breaks out of weekly triangle, targets record high
AAPL shares are continuing to push higher as FAANG names and the Nasdaq lead the equity markets higher. Apple shares have struggled for momentum since releasing results in late April as the Nasdaq, in particular, suffered for most of May.