EUR/USD retakes 1.1100 and beyond on upbeat ZEW

- EUR/USD quickly moves above the 1.1100 mark.
- German Economic Sentiment improves to 26.7 in January.
- Attention now shifts to Trump’s speech in Davos.
A sudden boost of buying interest pushed EUR/USD back above the key 1.1100 mark on Tuesday soon after the release of better-than-estimated ZEW Survey figures.
EUR/USD stays close to 1.1100, focus on Trump
The pair has regained extra oxygen and advanced – albeit briefly – to the area above 1.1100 the figure after the ZEW Survey showed the Economic Sentiment rebounded to 26.7 and 25.6 in Germany and the euro area, respectively, for the current month.
Additional data saw the German Current Conditions also bettering to -9.5 for the same period (from -19.9).
Moving forward, investors are now focused on the upcoming speech by President Trump at the WEF in Davos, amidst increasing concerns regarding the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus in China.
What to look for around EUR
The pair dropped to fresh yearly lows and lingers over the key 55-day SMA so far this week and always looking to USD-dynamics. Furthermore, the recent price action suggests that the 1.1180 region could be an interim top. In the meantime, markets’ focus is now seen shifting to a more data-dependent stance while the US-China trade front remains muted for the time being. On the more macro view, the slowdown in the region remains far from abated and continues to justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance from the ECB, which is expected to maintain the current ‘wait-and-see’ stance, at least in the near-term, as per the recently published minutes (Accounts) from the December meeting.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.05% at 1.1100 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1134 (200-day SMA) followed by 1.1172 (weekly high Jan.16) and finally 1.1186 (61.8% of the 2017-2018 rally). On the downside, a breakdown of 1.1076 (weekly/2020 low Jan.20) would target 1.1066 (100-day SMA) en route to 1.1039 (low Dec.6 2019).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances above 1.30 after upbeat UK wage figures
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 after UK wage figures beat expectations with 3.2% annually. The unemployment rate remained at 3.8% in November.
EUR/USD trades around 1.11 amid upbeat German figures, trade headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat with 26.7 points. Presidents Trump and Macron agreed not to slap tariffs on each others' countries.
Market delays the trip to the moon
The crypto markets continue to turn to a new bullish phase. This turnaround began at the beginning of the year after a consolidation phase that started in mid-2019.
Gold retreats from 2-week tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to near two-week tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1560 region in the last hour.
USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.