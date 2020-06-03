EUR/USD: Resistance at 1.1290 to unmask an overvalued euro – OCBC

There are some indications of an overvaluation in the euro though the uptrend is not in danger until the 1.1290 resistance, Terence Wu, an FX strategists at OCBC bank, informs. MUFG Bank expects EUR/USD to trade at 1.13 in the fourth quarter.
Key quotes of OCBC
“Short-term implied valuations have turned higher, but there remains a significant gap between that and the spot EUR/USD. This keeps us cautious in chasing the pair excessively higher. Nevertheless, the upside momentum remains uncurtailed.”
“For now, 1.1200 and 1.1240 may still attract, before firmer resistance around 1.1290.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.12 amid risk-on mood, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.12, the highest since March. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid optimism for reopening and stimulus, shrugging off civil unrest. Services PMIs from both sides of the pond and ADP's jobs report are both eyed.
GBP/USD retraces gains under 1.2600, Brexit, UK Services PMI in focus
GBP/USD consolidates the latest gains just around 1.26 amid dollar weakness. The Brexit impasse continues despite hopes for mutual concessions. Markit's Final Services PMI is set to confirm weakness in the sector.
Forex Today: US unrest? Stocks remain restless, extend surge, dollar dives to new lows, top NFP hints eyed
Large protests continue in the US, albeit with a quieter nature. Markets are focusing on stimulus, with stocks extending the gradual gains and the safe-haven dollar further falling. A busy day awaits traders with two Non-Farm Payrolls hints, the BOC decision, and additional data.
WTI: Aims to fill the early-March gap above $41.00
WTI eases from a three-month high of $37.17 at the end of the four-day winning streak. The energy benchmark paid a little heed to the price-positive weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Gold: Prints rounding top on 4-hour chart above $1,700
Gold stays mildly offered after stepping back from $1,745. Considering the bullion’s moderate pullback since the week’s start, a potential rounding top bearish formation appears on the 4-hour chart. An ascending trend line from April 21 is on the bears’ radars.