EUR/USD looks to 1.2200 amid weaker US Treasury yields, risk-on mood

EUR/USD gains some traction on Friday.

Weakness in the US dollar on softer Treasury yields pushes the pair higher.

The euro remains unchanged on ECB decision and progressive economic outlook.

The EUR/USD pair locks in some gains in the Asian session on the last trading day of the week. The pair opened flat, although quickly gathers the momentum of around 20-pips movements.

At the time of writing, EUR/USD trades at 1.2191, up 0.18% for the day.

The US 10-year benchmark yields retreat to a 3-month low of 1.43% from the previous day’s close at 1.45%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) follows the yields and breaks below the 90.00 mark to trade on Friday. As of writing the DXY was last seen trading at 89.72, down 0.12%.

The move is the reaction to waning inflation anxiety among investors. The US annual inflation rate came at 5%, above the Fed expectations. However, it failed to trigger any significant market reaction as it seems the news is being already discounted.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll of economists showed that the Fed is likely to announce QE tapering measures in August or September on rising pricing pressures.

On the other hand, the euro moved a little higher after the ECB left its cash rates unchanged, despite the higher economic projections. The ECB President Christine Lagarde reaffirmed that the central bank is committed to its bond purchasing program even at a higher rate than the previous one. The central bank for the first time since 2018, confirmed that the Eurozone economy is no longer overshadowed by risk to its growth outlook.

On the economic docket, traders would have the opportunity to trace German Wholesale Price, US Michigan Inflation and Consumer Sentiment to take some fresh trading impetus.

As for now, the dynamics around the US dollar continue to influence the pair’s performance.

EUR/USD additional levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.2188 Today Daily Change 0.0007 Today Daily Change % 0.06 Today daily open 1.2181 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2186 Daily SMA50 1.2075 Daily SMA100 1.2043 Daily SMA200 1.1989 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2218 Previous Daily Low 1.2171 Previous Weekly High 1.2254 Previous Weekly Low 1.2104 Previous Monthly High 1.2266 Previous Monthly Low 1.1986 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.22 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2189 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2162 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2143 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2115 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2209 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2237 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2256



