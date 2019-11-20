EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.1060, FOMC eyed

- EUR/USD stays under pressure in 2-day lows.
- DXY raises to weekly highs beyond the 98.00 mark.
- FOMC minutes coming up next in the NA session.
The bearish note around the shared currency remains unchanged towards the end of the European trading hours on Wednesday, dragging EUR/USD to new lows in the vicinity of 1.1050.
EUR/USD looks to trade, FOMC
The euro and the rest of the riskier assets came under extra downside pressure on Wednesday following the resurgence of US-China trade concerns as well as increasing jitters stemming from the unabated social unrest in Hong Kong. In fact, the relationship between the US and China carries the potential to deteriorate even further after the US Senate unanimously passed the Hong Kong Humans Right and Democracy Act bill on Tuesday.
Also weighing on spot, yields of the German Bund keep navigating in the area of 3-week lows in the -0.387 region, sponsoring a wider spread vs. their American peers.
On the docket, another poor print from the German Producer Prices in October is also undermining the sentient in the shared currency. Across the pond, the most relevant event will be the publication of the FOMC minutes later in the European evening.
What to look for around EUR
Spot met strong resistance in the 1.1080/90 band for the time being while it keeps looking to USD-dynamics and headlines from the US-China trade front for direction. On the macro view, the outlook in Euroland remains fragile and does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the bearish view on the single currency in the medium term at least. In this regard, all the looks will be upon the release of November’s preliminary PMIs later in the week.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.15% at 1.1062 and a breach of 1.0989 (monthly low Nov.14) would target 1.0925 (low Sep.3) en route to 1.0879 (2019 low Oct.1). On the upside, the initial barrier emerges at 1.1089 (high Nov.18) followed by 1.1174 (200-day SMA) and finally 1.1179 (monthly high Oct.21).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
