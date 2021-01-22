EUR/USD remains bullish in the long-run, eyeing the 1.2413 April 2018 high

The EUR/USD pair heads into the weekly close trading at its highest for the week, a handful of pips below the 1.2200 figure. The long-term trend is bullish and investors eyes 1.2413, April 2018 monthly high, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik reports.
Key quotes
“The US Federal Reserve is having a monetary policy meeting next Wednesday. The central bank is expected to maintain its monetary policy unchanged. The US will publish December Durable Goods Orders earlier that day, seen posting a modest 0.9% advance. On Thursday, the country will release the preliminary estimate of the Q4 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at 2.8% QoQ from 3.7% in the previous quarter.”
“On Monday, Germany will publish the January IFO survey, while on Thursday, the EU will release its January Economic Sentiment Indicator. By the end of the week, Germany will unveil the preliminary estimate of its Q4 GDP, previously at 8.5% QoQ.”
“Bulls will have better chances should the pair extend its advance beyond 1.2222, January 13 daily high and the immediate resistance level. Above it, 1.2300 and 1.2350 are the next levels to watch. A bullish breakout beyond the latter opens the door for an extension towards 1.2413, April 2018 monthly high.”
“Below the Fibonacci support level at 1.2060, the EUR/USD pair has room to test the 1.2000 figure and even temporarily extend its slide below it. Nevertheless, euro/dollar would need quite a catalyst to break this level, unclear at the time being.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs ahead of Biden's speech
EUR/USD has retreated from the highs near 1.22 as markets remain cautious ahead of President Biden's speech on the economy. Earlier, EUR/USD advanced in response to upbeat eurozone PMIs.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK data
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.37 after UK Retail Sales disappointed with only 0.3% and January's preliminary PMIs also missed estimates. Biden's speech and covid figures are eyed.
Gold retreats further from two-week tops, slides below $1850 level
A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around gold on Friday. A pullback in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit the losses.
Is gold about to shine again? Talking havens, currencies, markets as the Biden era begins
Can US fiscal relief hopes continue boosting markets? What will happen if relief and vaccine hopes do not materialize? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the next moves in markets as Joe Biden enters the White House.
US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00
The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).