EUR/USD recovers further to the 1.2130 area

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar corrects lower against the euro on Monday.
  • EUR/USD back above 1.2100 but still shows risks tilted to the downside ahead of the Fed.

The EUR/USD reached a fresh daily high during the American session at 1.2130. The euro is among the top performers on Monday and is holding onto daily gains versus the US dollar, recovering from weekly lows under 1.2100.

The US Dollar lost strength amid mixed equity prices in Wall Street and despite higher US yields. The Dow Jones drops by 0.65%, and the Nasdaq gains 0.44%. The 10-year yield stands at daily highs at 1.495%.

Investors await the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, due on Wednesday. The two-day meeting starts on Tuesday. No change is expected in monetary policy and market participants will look for clues about the asset purchase program. Before the Fed, on Tuesday, retail sales and the PPI index will be important reports.

“Although we expect a significant upward revision to the Fed’s current 2.4% forecast for PCE inflation in 2021 – perhaps a rise of more than a percentage point – we expect the FOMC statement to continue to describe the current inflation overshoot as transitory, and Chair Powell is likely to mount a vigorous defense of this thinking in the press conference”, says Bill Diviney, Senior Economist at ABN Amro.

Back above 1.2100

The EUR/USD pair is back above the 1.2100, but the daily and four-hour charts are still biased to the downside. A recovery above 1.2200 would send the pair above the 20-day moving average and also above a downtrend line from May’s top, changing the bias in favor of the euro.

On the flip side, a decline back under 1.2100 would add bearish pressure. The next support is seen at 1.2055/60.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2126
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.2108
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2187
Daily SMA50 1.2082
Daily SMA100 1.2043
Daily SMA200 1.1991
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2193
Previous Daily Low 1.2093
Previous Weekly High 1.2218
Previous Weekly Low 1.2093
Previous Monthly High 1.2266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1986
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2131
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2155
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2069
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2031
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1969
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.217
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2232
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.227

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

GME stock positioned for another short squeeze

Get the full analysis and chart in our Insights. Upgrade to Premium today    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces above 1.21 as the dollar gives ground

EUR/USD bounces above 1.21 as the dollar gives ground

EUR/USD has been marching higher as falling US bond yields are dragging the dollar down. Tensions are mounting ahead of the Fed's all-important decision later this week. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers above 1.4100 ahead of Johnson's reopening announcement

GBP/USD hovers above 1.4100 ahead of Johnson's reopening announcement

GBP/USD is trading marginally above 1.41. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD slides below $1,850 level, fresh one-month lows

XAU/USD slides below $1,850 level, fresh one-month lows

 Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh one-month lows, below the $1,850 level in the last hour.

Gold News

Four reasons why XRP price could set new-all time high above $5

Four reasons why XRP price could set new-all time high above $5

XRP price experienced a significant bull run as it rallied roughly 750% since 2021. However, due to the recent correction, Ripple’s year-to-date (YTD)

Read more

Fed balance sheet hits record high and equities follow suit

Fed balance sheet hits record high and equities follow suit

Another week another record high for stocks as equity markets power on. The theme of 2021 is back on track as yet another record high strengthens the series of records that 2021 has so far chalked up.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures