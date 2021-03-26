EUR/USD recovers from multi-month lows, outlook remains weak

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A modest USD pullback assisted EUR/USD to stage a modest recovery from multi-month lows.
  • The upbeat US economic outlook, rising US bond yields might help limit any losses for the USD.
  • Renewed COVID-19 jitters should further collaborate towards capping the upside for the major.

The EUR/USD pair edged higher through the Asian session and recovered a part of the overnight losses to fresh four-month lows. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.1780 region, up 0.15% for the day.

Despite concerns about a further escalation of diplomatic tensions between China and Western countries, the Asian equity markets kicked off on a position note. This, in turn, prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven US dollar, which was seen as one of the key factors that extended support to the EUR/USD pair.

That said, the optimistic outlook for the US economy, the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields should continue to underpin the greenback. Thursday's upbeat US Initial Jobless Claims added to the narrative of a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic.

On the other hand, concerns about the economic fallout from the third wave of COVID-19 infections in Europe could keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the shared currency. Investors seem worried that pandemic-related restrictions could derail the fragile Eurozone economic recovery amid the slow pace of vaccinations.

The combination of factors might contribute towards capping gains for the EUR/USD pair. Traders now look forward to the release of the German Ifo survey, which is expected to show an improvement in business morale. Given that the sentiment around the euro remains weak, the market reaction to a stronger reading is likely to be limited.

Meanwhile, the US economic docket features the release of Personal Income/Spending figures for February, Core PCE Price Index and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment index. The data, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD and also produce some trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1778
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.1764
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1938
Daily SMA50 1.2039
Daily SMA100 1.2058
Daily SMA200 1.1865
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1828
Previous Daily Low 1.1762
Previous Weekly High 1.1989
Previous Weekly Low 1.1874
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1787
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1803
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1741
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1718
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1675
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1807
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1851
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1874

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.1800 as mixed clues propel S&P 500 Futures

EUR/USD refreshes intraday high during a corrective pullback from early multi-day lows. European leaders fear virus conditions, signal darker days ahead. German IFO figures, US Core PCE data will be the key.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD ignores China sanctions, eyes 1.3800 ahead of UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD extends the previous day’s recovery moves, refreshes intraday low. China sanctions UK over Xinjiang comments, sentiment dwindles but US dollar eases. British Retail Sales, US Core PCE and risk catalysts can offer an active day ahead.

GBP/USD News

Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level

Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.

Read more

Gold prints rounding top, sellers eye $1,721 breakdown

Gold fails to keep Thursday’s bounce, refreshes intraday low. Downbeat momentum, extended trading below 200-SMA suggest confirmation of bearish chart pattern is on the way. 

Gold News

Is the S&P 500 facing a pullback in Q2?

U.S. equity markets have been on a veritable tear over the past 12 months largely in reaction to continued stimulus and ongoing asset purchases by the Federal Reserve.

Read more

