- EUR/USD bounces back from weekly lows, lifted by higher-than-expected Eurozone inflation figures.
- European and US yields rise, supporting the euro amid expectations of ECB and Fed rate moves.
- Comments from ECB's Holzmann and Richmond Fed's Barkin influence market sentiment on monetary policy.
The EUR/USD stages a recovery after falling to weekly lows of 1.0795 and climbs back above the 1.0800 figure, trading at 1.0817, up 0.11%. Inflation data from the Eurozone (EU) spurred a leg-up, as data exceeded estimates, while traders digest the release of Manufacturing PMI data
The major rebounds after EU’s data exceeds forecasts
EU inflation was revealed in the mid-European session, with figures edging lower but exceeding economists' forecasts. The EU Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose 2.6% YoY above estimates of 2.5%. Core HICP increased 3.1% YoY, above the consensus of 2.9% but lower than January’s 3.3%.
Consequently, yields in Europe and the US rose, thus providing a tailwind for the EUR/USD. Investors continued to project 90 basis points of rate cuts in 2024, expecting the first rate cut in June. Economists at Nordea and Commerzbank estimate the European Central Bank (ECB) would slash rates gradually, based on the thesis that wage increases loom.
Following the data, ECB Robert Holzmann commented they need to remain attentive to risk to inflation, adding they can’t rush decisions on rates.
Across the pond, the Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin delivered hawkish remarks, saying, "We’ll see if there are rate cuts this year.” Barkin added that if numbers remain inconsistent, they should take that into consideration, emphasizing that he is in no rush to ease policy.
S&P Global revealed that manufacturing activity in February expanded sharply, with the PMI edging up from 50.7 to 52.2. Later, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that February Manufacturing PMI came at 47.8, below estimates of 49.5 and January’s 49.1.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
During the week, the EUR/USD fell below the 1.0800 figure, but sellers failed to push prices toward the February 20 low of 1.0761, which would have exacerbated a deeper pullback to 1.0700. However, Relative Strength Index (RSI) studies are about to turn bullish, opening the door for further upside. If buyers lift the pair above the 200-day moving average (DMA) of 1.0828, the Euro will remain bid and reach for the 50-DMA at 1.0871.
EUR/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.08
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0809
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0789
|Daily SMA50
|1.0875
|Daily SMA100
|1.0822
|Daily SMA200
|1.0829
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0856
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0796
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0888
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0898
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0695
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0819
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0833
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0784
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.076
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0724
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0844
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.088
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0905
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.0800 after US PMI data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range above 1.0800 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that ISM Manufacturing PMI declined more than expected in February, making it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2600 as USD struggles to gather strength
GBP/USD staged a modest rebound after testing 1.2600 on Friday. Following the weaker-than-expected ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US, the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength and allows the pair pull away from session lows.
Gold jumps to fresh two-month high above $2,070
Gold gathered bullish momentum in the second half of the day on Friday and reached its highest level since early January above $2,070. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1% at 4.2%, fueling XAU/USD's rally ahead of the weekend.
XRP surges to $0.62 ahead of key trial in class action lawsuit against Ripple
XRP price inched closer to its 2024 high, rallying past the $0.62 level on Thursday. The altcoin was hit by a correction, however, which pulled it back down to the $0.59s early Friday.
Week ahead: ECB decision and US Payrolls to steal the show
Nonfarm payrolls and Powell’s testimony will be crucial for US dollar. European Central Bank could set the stage for summer rate cuts. Bank of Canada decision and UK budget announcement also in focus.