EUR/USD recedes from tops beyond 1.0900, focus on Eurogroup

- EUR/USD returns to the 1.0850 region on Wednesday.
- The Eurogroup meeting failed to clinch a deal late on Tuesday.
- Markets look to US FOMC minutes and Initial Claims (Thursday).
The single currency is trading on the defensive in the middle of the week, with EUR/USD returning to the mid-1.0800s after hitting tops beyond 1.0900 the figure on Tuesday.
EUR/USD weaker on Eurogroup fiasco
EUR/USD appears to have resumed the downside on Wednesday and is fading Tuesday’s moderate rebound to the area above the 1.0900 barrier, or new 3-day highs.
The shared currency has come under renewed selling pressure on Wednesday after the Eurogroup failed to reach an agreement following more than 12 hours of debating over a joint action to counteract the impact of the coronavirus on the bloc (mainly via the issuance of new debt). The European officials are now expected to meet again on Thursday.
Nothing scheduled in the docket in Euroland on Wednesday, while the release of the FOMC minutes and the weekly report by the EIA will be in centre stage across the Atlantic.
What to look for around EUR
The single currency has regained the smile on Tuesday following the negative start of the week, as markets have improved their sentiment on the back of positive headlines from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Spain and Italy, where infected cases and deaths appear to have left the worst behind. On the macro view, recent better-than-expected results in fundamentals in both Germany and the broader Euroland opened the door to some respite in the prevailing downtrend, although the underlying stance still remains well on the negative side. In the very near term, however, headlines from the upcoming Eurogroup meeting (Thursday) are seen driving the mood around the euro.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.22% at 1.0867 and faces immediate contention at 1.0768 (monthly low Apr.6) seconded by 1.0635 (2020 low Mar.20) and finally 1.0569 (monthly low Apr.10 2017). On the upside, a break above 1.0926 (weekly high Apr.7) would target 1.0979 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.0992 (monthly low Jan.29).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances toward 1.24 amid optimism about Johnson
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.24, buoyed by reports that UK PM Johnson is breathing on his own. The market mood is calm amid hopes of turning a corner on coronavirus.
EUR/USD is recovering amid a better market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, recovering amid a better market mood. Earlier, the eurozone finance minister failed to agree on a joint economic response to coronavirus =.
BTC/USD fades and challenges Altcoins to take leadership
Dominance charts show a positive spin for Ether to the detriment of Bitcoin. The technical structures also favour the project led by Vitalik Buterin. XRP fights to regain the $0.20 level and position itself in the race to the moon.
WTI pierces $25 amid mixed clues, EIA data eyed
WTI holds onto recovery gains. The US catalysts seem to drive energy prices more than from the Middle East. API data escalated the inventory build, EIA might follow the footprints. Coronavirus crisis weighs on the market sentiment.
Gold remains confined in a range, around $1650 region
Gold extended its consolidative price action through the early North-American session and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the $1650 zone.