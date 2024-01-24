EUR/USD rebounds into near-term median after US PMI surges above forecasts

Share:

EUR/USD knocks back after a firm rally as safe-haven bids step up.

US PMI beats take center stage as rate cut hopes wither further.

A beat for the EU Manufacturing PMI helped kick off a EUR/USD climb.

The EUR/USD drove back into the high side near 1.0930 on Wednesday after markets shrugged off a miss for pan-European Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures before a follow-up beat in US PMIs sent risk appetite skidding back into the safe havens. The pair gained over a full percent bottom-to-top climbing from the previous day’s low of 1.0821 before getting pushed back into a familiar technical level near 1.0900.

European PMIs broadly printed in the sub-50.0 region, suggesting the broader euro area economy remains in contraction territory, and nearly all missed market expectations with the exception of a single bright spot in the manufacturing sector. Meanwhile, US PMIs broadly beat the Street, with a climb to multi-month highs in both manufactured goods and the service sector.

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD rally gets cut short after US PMIs tarnish rate outlook once more

European PMIs broadly missed expectations, but a beat in the Manufacturing PMI helped bolster the mood as investors search for a Euro win.

The pan-European Manufacturing PMI printed at 46.6 in January, above the forecasted 44.8 and climbing even higher above the previous month’s 44.4.

The Europe-wide PMI Services component fell to 48.4, missing the forecast of 49.0 and slipping back further from December’s 48.8.

European Manufacturing PMIs climbed to a ten-month high, extending a recovery from multi-year lows and bolstering the Euro (EUR).

US PMIs broadly beat market expectations to print healthy gains in business activity, crumpling rate cut hopes even further and sending traders back into the US Dollar in the mid-week market session.

January’s US Manufacturing PMI climbed to a 15-month high of 50.3, returning to expansion territory above 50.0 and easily beating the market forecast of a steady print at December’s 47.9.

The US Services PMI for January also jumped forecasts to print at 52.9 versus the forecasted decline from 51.4 to 51.0.

EUR-based pairs will be turning to face Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) rate call.

Markets are broadly looking for rate cuts from the ECB to begin sometime around the midpoint of 2024.

ECB Preview: Forecasts from 12 major banks

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.37% -0.46% 0.17% -0.27% -0.67% -0.39% -0.78% EUR 0.37% -0.09% 0.53% 0.06% -0.29% -0.03% -0.42% GBP 0.46% 0.09% 0.62% 0.16% -0.21% 0.06% -0.31% CAD -0.17% -0.51% -0.62% -0.47% -0.84% -0.57% -0.95% AUD 0.29% -0.07% -0.17% 0.45% -0.33% -0.12% -0.50% JPY 0.65% 0.28% 0.21% 0.79% 0.38% 0.25% -0.13% NZD 0.41% 0.00% -0.07% 0.54% 0.10% -0.26% -0.41% CHF 0.78% 0.41% 0.32% 0.94% 0.50% 0.12% 0.39% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical Outlook: EUR/USD continues to splash around in tight congestion zone

EUR/USD finds itself getting dumped back into the 1.0900 handle near the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Wednesday as the pair struggles to find real momentum, keeping the pair pinned to near-term technical levels amidst a broader push into mid-term consolidation. A widening consolidation range is highlighting the increased volatility in the EUR/USD despite keeping the pair close to long-term support near 1.0850.

Daily candlesticks have the EUR/USD stuck in the middle of a consolidation pattern between the 50-day and 200-day SMAs at 1.0920 and 1.0850, respectively. The Euro-Dollar pair is set to drift until a meaningful push develops in either direction.

EUR/USD Hourly Chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart