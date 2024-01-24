ECB Preview: Forecasts from 12 major banks, another hold, cuts around the summer

The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to announce its Monetary Policy Decision on Thursday, January 25 at 13:15 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations as forecast by the economists and researchers of 12 major banks.
The ECB is expected to remain flat on interest rates, leaving the deposit rate at 4% and holding its main reference rate at 4.5%. Traders will be dissecting ECB’s President Christine Lagarde’s comments on forward guidance.
Danske Bank
This ECB meeting is set to see few, if any, new policy signals, given the limited new information that has been released since the December meeting. We expect President Lagarde to confirm that the next policy rate change is most likely a cut, which may happen in summer. We expect Lagarde to repeat the three key criteria for setting the policy rates, which should point to the new staff projections in March as key.
Nordea
Recent comments from the ECB Governing Council members have clearly suggested that rates are unlikely to be lowered in the near term. The ECB is in a data-dependent mode, so weak data could yet shift such expectations. After the December attempts failed and given the recent repricing towards less aggressive rate cut expectations, the ECB is unlikely to push strongly against current market expectations. We continue to expect the first 25 bps rate cut in June, followed by quarterly 25 bps decreases in rates, though risks are tilted towards both earlier and steeper cuts.
Rabobank
The ECB needs more confidence about the inflation outlook before easing policy. We are not unsympathetic to the view that the ECB may start cutting in June, but we maintain a slight preference for September. Wage dynamics need to improve visibly before we can fully subscribe to an earlier cut. Moreover, attacks on ships in the Red Sea inject new uncertainty into the outlook. We expect no changes to the policy stance at the January meeting.
SocGen
As usual, the January meeting is unlikely to deliver any policy changes or major policy messages, involving instead a reflection on the year ahead. In light of our slightly weaker inflation forecasts, we have moved our first rate cut to September, but there is high uncertainty as regards the data, implying that no cuts this year are also possible.
TDS
This should be another straightforward decision – we and the unanimous consensus expect another hold. The Governing Council will likely keep its language largely unchanged.
Commerzbank
The ECB is likely to be keen to significantly dampen euphoric market expectations about rapid interest rate cuts, even though the members of the ECB Governing Council recently commented on possible interest rate cuts in 2024 at the Economic Forum in Davos. Communication is likely to focus on the development of wages and profit margins as well as geopolitical risks.
ING
We expect the ECB to stay on hold and give very little indication about the timing of any upcoming rate cut. We don’t expect this meeting to be a turning point for Eurozone rates or for the Euro.
Deutsche Bank
We expect the ECB to stay cautious on the inflation front and continue pushing back against a rate cut in Q1. We continue seeing the first rate cut in April (50 bps back to back in April-June and 150 bps in total in 2024) amid weak growth and inflation ahead.
ABN Amro
The ECB is expected the keep policy unchanged. A whole range of ECB officials have been setting out their views on monetary policy over the last few days. The overall message is that it is too early to declare victory in their fight against inflation and hence to start cutting policy rates. Yet they judge that data is moving in the right direction and rate cuts are likely to come in the summer. Our base scenario is that the ECB will cut interest rates by 25 bps in June.
BMO
No changes to policy are expected. The last gathering was just a little over a month ago, and there were a couple of quiet weeks nestled in there given the holidays and all. So if not January, then when? There had been some rumblings about the March 7 meeting being ‘live’ but they were silenced pretty quickly, given the emphasis on the first quarter wage negotiations, and their eventual impact on business pricing and consumer spending. April 11 is unlikely as there won’t be any updated staff forecasts to lean on. That brings us to June 11 (also our call). Also, the ECB will start the process of normalizing its balance sheet on July 1, which coincides nicely with the first cut. How many more cuts to follow will depend on the data but 75 bps for the year should be a minimum.
Wells Fargo
The ECB is widely expected to hold its Deposit Rate at 4.00%, but there will be significant interest in its assessment of the economy and potential hints into the timing of monetary easing. While we ultimately think weak Eurozone growth and softening inflation could prompt a rate cut as early as April, we think it's unlikely this week's policy announcement will endorse such a path. Instead, for the time being, we would not be surprised to see the ECB repeat that it "considers that the key ECB interest rates are at levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution" to returning inflation toward target.
Citi
The January meeting should sound hawkish, but probably won’t offer much new, likely leaving it to the 31 January Fed gathering for a more decisive near-term steer with the HICP flash for January due the following day on 1 February. So far, the largely consistent hawkish message from the ECB has underwhelmed in its market impact. The desire to avoid a premature loosening in financial conditions began in December with the message that the HICP projections (of which end-2025 is most important) were conditioned on a market rate path with a cut-off of 23 November, clearly implying they would be higher on a mark-to-market basis (with HICPX only just ‘sliding’ to 2.1% in 4Q25).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0900 after US PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory near 1.0900 in the American session on Wednesday. Although the pair retreated slightly following the upbeat PMI data from the US, the risk-positive atmosphere makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand.
GBP/USD holds around 1.2750 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its highest level in nearly two weeks above 1.2750 on Wednesday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness, despite the stronger-than-forecast PMI readings, support the pair as risk flows dominate the action.
Gold retreats below $2,020 as US yields rebound
Gold came under bearish pressure and turned negative on the day below $2,020 in the American session on Wednesday. Upbeat PMI readings from the US helped the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retrace its daily decline and weighed on XAU/USD.
SEC files reply backing its motion to compel against Ripple; XRP price rebounds from Aug 2023 low
The SEC is attempting to flip one of its biggest losses into some semblance of a victory. This is evident by the most recent filing from the regulatory body against Ripple seeking court intervention over undisclosed document requests.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index futures gain early Wednesday after Netflix hikes guidance
The S&P 500 index has registered two all-time highs in quick succession. The first came last Friday, when the index overcame the 4,818 level for the first time in more than two years.