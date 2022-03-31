- Euro among worst performers on Thursday.
- DXY rises after two days of declines, off highs.
- EUR/USD’s recovery finds resistance below 1.1135.
The EUR/USD bottomed at 1.1067 after the beginning of the American session and then rebounded to the 1.1135 area as stocks trimmed losses in Wall Street. The greenback lost momentum as US yields remain near daily lows.
The euro is the worst G10 performer on Thursday, hit by a decline in German yields and concerns about rising inflation in the Eurozone. The CPI is due on Friday, and it could reach 7%.
In the US, data showed the Core PCE rose to 5.4% (year-over-year), Initial Jobless Claims rose modestly to 202K from the lowest since 1969, and the Chicago PMI rose from 56.3 to 62.9. The figures were mostly ignored by market participants. On Friday, the US official employment report is due. Marker consensus points to an increase in payroll of 490K and a drop in the unemployment rate from 3.8% to 3.7%.
US yields look steady on Thursday, hovering near recent lows. The 10-year yield stands at 2.32% and the 30-year at 2.45%. The Dow Jones drops 0.36%, and the Nasdaq loses 0.27%.
Testing the 20-SMA in 4-hour chart
The correction of EUR/USD from the highest level in four weeks near 1.1200, alleviated the bullish pressure, but so far, it did not change the current positive outlook for the euro. The pair rebounded and managed to remain above the 20-Simple Moving Average in four hours chart (currently at 1.1080) and recovered 1.1100.
A firm break under 1.1080 would change the current bias to neutral. The immediate, relevant support might be seen at 1.1035/40. On the upside, the 1.1135 zone has become a critical resistance again. If the euro rises above a test of the weekly high at 1.1185 should not be ruled out.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1081
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0077
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69
|Today daily open
|1.1158
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1003
|Daily SMA50
|1.1184
|Daily SMA100
|1.1253
|Daily SMA200
|1.1494
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1171
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1083
|Previous Weekly High
|1.107
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0961
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1116
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1104
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1049
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1015
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1192
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1226
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1281
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
