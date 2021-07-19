EUR/USD rebounds from monthly lows toward 1.1825

- Euro recovers as stocks continue to slide worldwide.
- EUR/USD bounces sharply from monthly lows to highest since Thursday.
- US yields collapse as risk aversion triggers demand for safe assets.
The EUR/USD rebounded sharply from its lowest level since April, below 1.1770, and printed a fresh daily high at 1.1825. It is hovering around 1.1815, slightly positive for the day after a reversal, as global markets and commodities fall sharply.
ECB week starts with a sell-off in stock markets
Usually, volatility is low at the beginning of the week; however, today is not the case. The sharp decline across global markets triggered wild moves in the currency market. The yen so far is the best performer among the G10 space, followed by the euro and the Swiss franc.
After the beginning of the American session, the euro rebounded sharply. EUR/USD rose from1.1760 back to 1.1820, hitting at 1.1824, the highest level since Thursday. The recovery from three-month lows put the pair back into the recent range between 1.1770 and 1.1850, slightly below the 20-day moving average.
The Dow Jones is falling by 2.25% and the Nasdaq by 1.68%. In Europe, the main indices are losing 3% on average. At the same time, the US 10-year yield, dropped below 1.20%, the lowest since mid-February.
The focus is now on equities and risk sentiment. The key event of the week will be on Thursday: the European Central Bank meeting. According to analysts at Brown Brother Harriman, the central bank could deliver “a very dovish hold”. No change in rates is expected. It will be the first meeting since the new strategy was announced.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1817
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.1807
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1867
|Daily SMA50
|1.2034
|Daily SMA100
|1.199
|Daily SMA200
|1.2006
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1822
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1792
|Previous Weekly High
|1.188
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1772
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2254
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1804
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1811
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1792
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1777
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1762
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1822
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1837
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1852
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
