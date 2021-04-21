EUR/USD rebounds from 1.2000 and turns positive for the day

- Euro approaches daily highs amid a retreat of the US Dollar.
- Lower yields and higher equity prices boost EUR/USD.
The EUR/USD rose further after bottoming on European hours at 1.1997. The euro rose quickly back above 1.2000. It tested again level under that area, only to strengthen, making a larger rebound to 1.2038, slightly below the Asian session high. It remains above 1.2025, supported by a decline of the US dollar.
Higher equity prices and lower US yields pushed the DXY back into negative territory. The Dow Jones is up by 0.58% at daily highs while the Nasdaq now gains 0.77%. The 10-year yield stands at 1.573%.
A busy Thursday ahead
After days with no relevant economic data from the US, jobless claims data is due on Thursday. Also will be the turn of the Existing Home Sales report. The key event of the day will be the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. No change in the policy is expected. Attention will be on Lagarde’s press conference and about the signs for future announcements.
“We look for recent ranges to remain intact in EURUSD as the ECB is unlikely to provide a strong directional cue, and market attention will pivot quickly to next week's FOMC. The generally-upbeat message we expect suggests some moderate upside risks for spot, but only a very hawkish outcome should see a clear break higher as the 100-DMA (1.2058) helps provide a cap”, said analysts at TD Securities.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2033
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2036
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1868
|Daily SMA50
|1.1961
|Daily SMA100
|1.2059
|Daily SMA200
|1.192
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.208
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2022
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1995
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1871
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2044
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2058
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2012
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1989
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1955
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.207
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2103
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2127
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.20 as the market mood improves
EUR/USD is gradually moving above 1.20, amid an improving market mood and as the safe-haven dollar edges lower. The euro marginally enjoys the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.
GBP/USD trades above 1.39 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.39, recovering as the dollar cedes some ground. The greenback benefited from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
XAU/USD bulls gearing up for a move beyond $1,800 mark
An uptick in the US bond yields, modest USD strength capped gold near 100-day EMA. The recent break through the double-bottom neckline resistance favours bullish traders. The XAU/USD seems poised to surpass the $1,800 mark and test the $1,815-16 barrier.
BTC leads $100 billion market capitalization recovery
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization had a steep drop on April 17 from $2.27 trillion to a low of $1.9 trillion, losing more than $300 billion in just 24 hours. Bitcoin has lost some of its market dominance in the last week but continues to influence the entire sector.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Update: S&P tests 9 day MA support as sell signals flash
Equity markets remain weak as the S&P has a close look at its 9 day moving average support. For now, it holds but the ABCD pattern which gave a nice sell signal on April 16 remains in place.