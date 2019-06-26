EUR/USD rebounds and rises above 1.1380 as USD weakens

- Euro hits fresh daily highs versus US Dollar, remains within yesterday’s price range.
- US dollar losses momentum and drops, particularly against commodity and emerging market currencies.
After holding around 1.1355/65 for hours the EUR/USD pair hit a daily low at 1.1345 and bounced to the upside, rising back above 1.1380. As of writing trades at the 1.1387, the highest level of the day, up 22 pips.
The move higher took place amid a decline of the US Dollar across the board. The DXY, after spending most of the time in positive territory, is now down 0.02% at 96.14, trimming yesterday’s gains.
Data and Trump as usual
In the US, the Durable Goods Orders report showed a decline in May of 1.3% in the headline and a negative revisions to previous data. Some details were positive. “The drop in durable goods orders is mostly aircraft weakness amid Boeing’s struggles and explained the details were better with upticks in core capital goods orders and shipments, but the factory sector remains under pressure”, mentioned Wells Fargo analysts. Another report showed that goods trade balance widened in May to $74.55B. Earlier, the German Consumer Confidence tracked by GfK showed a decline to 9.8, confirming the downbeat momentum.
Economic reports were in line with current expectation about the economic momentum and market participants ignored the data. Despite the numbers, equity prices in Wall Street are higher (off highs) supported by comments from Treasury Secretary Mnuchin that fueled optimism about a trade deal between the US and China. In an interview, President Trump criticized again the policy of the Federal Reserve and regarding China considered that a deal is posibble and if no agreement is reach will impose new tariffs of around 10%, not 25%.
EUR/USD Levels to watch
The pair is testing the 1.1380 area if ti rises on top, the next short-term target might be seen at 1.1395 and if it continues, at 1.1410 (June 25 high) is the next resistance level to break. On the flip side, the immediate support is the 20-hour moving average at 1.1360, followed by 1.1340/45 (June 25 & 26 low) and 1.1315 (June 20 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message, boosting the greenback. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said 90% of the deal with China is done.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700. BOE Gov. Carney said the BOE may cut rates in case of a no-deal Brexit. Boris Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die."
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50
The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities.
Gold finds some support near $1400 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session, albeit pared a part of its intraday slide to the $1400 neighbourhood post-US economic data.
EIA: Crude inventories decreased by 12.8 million barrels, WTI inches closer to $60
In its weekly petroleum report for the week ending June 21, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced that the commercial crude oil inventories in the United States decreased by 12.8 million barrels from the previous week.