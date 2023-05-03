- EUR/USD stays firm at around 1.1050 ahead of the FOMC’s decision.
- The US ADP Employment report for April almost doubled the forecasts, as private hiring increased to almost 300K.
- The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates b 25 bps, though Powell’s message is still uncertain.
The EUR/USD extends its gains after hitting a weekly low of 1.0942 on Tuesday, as traders brace for the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decisions today and on May 4. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, above its opening price by 0.44%.
EUR/USD is steady as US ADP Employment report surpasses expectations ahead of uncertain Fed decision
A risk-on impulse took over, despite renewing banking concerns in the United States (US). Wall Street is trading with gains, though lower US Treasury bond yields undermined the US Dollar (USD), hence the EUR/USD advanced.
Therefore, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the buck’s value against six currencies, drops 0.54%, down to 101.41.
The latest data in the US economic agenda revealed that private hiring increased above estimates, but wages eased. April’s ADP Employment Change report showed that the economy added 296K jobs, exceeding forecasts of 148K. That triggered a reaction in the pair, as the EUR/USD dived to the 1.1020s region before bouncing and climbing to its daily high at 1.1060.
Of late, the ISM revealed the Non-Manufacturing PMI for April, also known as the Services, which rode by 51.9 above March’s 51.2. digging into the data, the price subcomponent held close to its lowest levels since 2020, while the employment index showed moderation.
Across the pond, the Eurozone (EU) docket featured the Unemployment Rate for March, which dipped to 6.5%, beneath the estimates and the prior’s month reading of 6.6%.
In the meantime, the EUR/USD traders prepare for the Federal Reserve decision. Odds for a 25 bps hike lie at 86.8%, as shown by the swaps markets. Notably, according to the futures market, this is the last increase expected by investors, as they are already pricing in 75 bps of rate cuts by year’s end.
On the Europan Central Bank front, estimates are lingering between a 50 or 25 bps increase. Although a 25 bps rate hike is already priced in, going twice is likely possible after the latest EU inflation data report. That has been the reason that underpinned the EUR/USD pair during the last couple of months.
EUR/USD Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1052
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1.1002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0971
|Daily SMA50
|1.0812
|Daily SMA100
|1.077
|Daily SMA200
|1.0422
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1008
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0942
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1095
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0983
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.096
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0918
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0894
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1026
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1091
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed set to hike by 25 bps, how will US Dollar react to policy outlook? – LIVE
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points to the range of 5-5.25% in May. Investors want to know whether the US central bank will pause its tightening cycle amid growing fears over a deepening financial crisis.
EUR/USD pressures daily highs after US data, eyes on Fed
EUR/USD stays in positive territory above 1.1000 as the US Dollar struggles to stage a rebound despite the relatively upbeat ADP employment data and ISM Services PMI report. The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points later in the day.
GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.2550 ahead of FOMC policy decisions
GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed towards 1.2550 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure as investors ignore the upbeat data while waiting for the US Federal Reserve's policy announcements.
Gold: Bulls waiting for a reason to push XAU/USD higher Premium
Spot gold spent the first half of the day consolidating gains at the upper end of Tuesday’s gains, jumping north after Wall Street’s opening and extending its rally to $2,026,80 a troy ounce.
With Fed's rate hike around the corner, Bitcoin price could rally again
Arthur Hayes, crypto influencer and analyst told his 377,000 followers on Twitter that he is shorting US bank related stocks. The expert’s opinion is that the Central bank needs to cut interest rates to tackle the banking crisis.