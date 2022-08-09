- EUR/USD remains sidelined after trimming the week-start gains.
- Italian politics, German gas crisis and US-China tussles over Taiwan seem to challenge bulls.
- Firmer EU Sentiment data, downbeat yields restrict downside momentum.
- Second-tier employment-related US data will join risk catalysts to direct short-term moves.
EUR/USD seesaws around 1.0200, after retreating from 1.0221, as traders seek fresh clues during Tuesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair began the week on a positive front before paring some of the gains by the end of Monday. However, a lack of major data/events, as well as cautious sentiment ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July, up for publishing on Wednesday, seems to restrict the latest moves.
Firmer prints of the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index join a retreat of the US Treasury yields to portray the EUR/USD gains the previous day. That said, the key sentiment gauge Index improved to -25.2 for August versus -24.7 expected and -26.4 prior. Details suggest that the current situation in the eurozone recovered from the lowest since March 2021, to -16.3 versus -16.5 marked in the previous month. An expectations index, however, remains near the lowest since December 2008 while improving a bit to -33.8 at the latest. On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) registered a 0.19% daily loss to 106.37.
Elsewhere, jitters in Italian politics due to the centrist Azione’s pullback from the newly formed alliance ahead of the September elections appear to have exerted downside pressure on the Euro. “Having agreed to form an alliance with the Democratic Party and the +Europe party just last week, the centrist Azione has now pulled out with party head Carlo Calendar starting that "the pieces just didn't fit together". The alliance was formed in an attempt to prevent a more right-wing government coming to power following the September 25 vote,” said Reuters while saying the Market News Publishing US.
It should be noted that US President Joe Biden’s dislike for China’s aggression towards recapturing Taiwan and criticism of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei appeared to have also restricted the EUR/USD gains the previous day.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped nearly seven basis points (bps) to 2.75% at the latest, following a 14-bps run-up the previous day. Further, Wall Street began Monday’s trading on a firmer footing before closing mixed whereas the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains by the press time.
Looking forward, the US Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs for the second quarter (Q2) could entertain EUR/USD traders. Forecasts suggest that the US Nonfarm Productivity could improve to -4.6% from -7.3% prior while Unit Labor Costs may ease to 9.5% versus 12.6% previous readings. Other than that, headlines surrounding Taiwan and Russia will also be important for clear directions.
Also read: US CPI Preview: It is the hard core that counts, five scenarios for critical inflation data
Technical analysis
EUR/USD remains sidelined between the 21-DMA level of 1.0170 and a two-month-old resistance line near 1.0280.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0198
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.0196
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0168
|Daily SMA50
|1.0364
|Daily SMA100
|1.0554
|Daily SMA200
|1.0922
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0222
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0159
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0123
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0163
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.013
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0101
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0226
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0288
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls and bears jostle between 50-DMA and 0.7025 hurdle
AUD/USD remains idle around d 0.7000 as traders await fresh signals during Tuesday’s Asian session, after the upbeat start of the week. The Aussie pair seesaws between the 50-DMA and the downward sloping resistance line from late April.
EUR/USD still inside the woods below 1.0200
The EUR/USD pair has displayed a gradual decline and has slipped to near 1.0193 after failing to surpass the critical hurdle of 1.0220 in the New York session. On a broader note, the asset is advancing modestly after printing a low of 1.0146 last week.
Gold marches towards $1,800 on lower consensus for US Inflation
Gold price has slowed down its upside momentum after printing a high above $1,790.00 in the Asian session. The upside momentum has not been exhausted yet and the precious metal is balancing in a higher market profile after a sheer rally.
Dogecoin: Expect a decline, but don't miss the train if it leaves early pt.2
Dogecoin coils within a newfound congestion zone for nearly 2 months. A sweep the lows event could present itself in the coming days. Invalidation of the bearish scenario is a definitive closing candle above $0.0780. Said price action would induce a 75% rally towards $0.12.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!