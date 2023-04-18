EUR/USD rebound approaches 1.0950 even as Fed vs. ECB play lures bulls, ZEW data eyed

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, snaps two-day downtrend amid sluggish session.
  • US Treasury bond yields, Dollar Index struggle to defend latest recovery ahead of active economic calendar.
  • Hawkish Fed bets, ECB policymakers’ indecision keep Euro bulls hopeful.
  • Eurozone, German ZEW sentiment data, US housing numbers to direct intraday moves.

EUR/USD renews its intraday high around 1.0940 while licking its wounds amid early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Euro pair prints the first daily gains in three by recovering from the lowest levels in a week.

The Euro pair’s latest rebound could be linked to the US Dollar’s retreat while tracking the US Treasury bond yields. Also likely to challenge the EUR/USD bulls is the consolidation ahead of today’s key Eurozone and German ZEW sentiment figures for April.

That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats to 102.00 as the 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields snap a three-day uptrend with mild losses around 3.60% and 4.18% by the press time.

Also likely to have lured the EUR/USD pair buyers are the recent chatters that the European Central Bank (ECB) is almost certain to announce a 0.25% rate hike in May, even as policymakers appear divided between the 25 basis points (bps) and 50 bps move. On Monday, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks said, “The central bank has the option of 25 basis points (bps) or 50 bps move in May.”

It’s worth noting that the latest cautious mood ahead of the US debt ceiling plan, up for publishing on Wednesday, also challenges the US Dollar bulls as the policymakers are divided about the details ahead of the June deadline. Over the weekend, President Christine Lagarde said that she has “huge confidence” the US will not allow the country to default on its debt.

Recently, the upbeat US data propelled the market’s bets on the 0.25% Fed rate hike in May, as well as cut the odds of a rate reduction from the US central bank sometime in late 2023. The same contrast with the ECB policymakers’ indecision and firmer yields to favor the US Dollar.

Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures remain indecisive even as Wall Street closed with mild gains.

Moving on, Eurozone and Germany’s ZEW Survey data for April will precede the US Housing Starts and Building Permits for March to direct intraday EUR/USD moves. However, major attention will be given to the risk catalysts and central bank talks for clear directions.

Technical analysis

EUR/USD rebounds from a one-month-old ascending support line, around 1.0925 by the press time, but the 10-DMA level surrounding 1.0940 restricts the immediate upside of the Euro pair.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0938
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 1.0925
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0888
Daily SMA50 1.0747
Daily SMA100 1.0716
Daily SMA200 1.0375
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1
Previous Daily Low 1.0909
Previous Weekly High 1.1076
Previous Weekly Low 1.0837
Previous Monthly High 1.093
Previous Monthly Low 1.0516
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0944
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0965
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.089
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0854
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0799
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.098
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1035
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1071

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.6750 amid China Q1 GDP beat

AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.6750 amid China Q1 GDP beat

AUD/USD is consolidating gains below 0.6750, as the Chinese annualized GDP beat estimates with 4.5% in Q1. The Aussie remains underpinned by the less dovish RBA Minutes and a minor pullback in the US Dolllar. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD rebound approaches 1.0950 even as Fed vs. ECB play lures bulls, ZEW data eyed

EUR/USD rebound approaches 1.0950 even as Fed vs. ECB play lures bulls, ZEW data eyed

EUR/USD renews its intraday high around 1.0940 while licking its wounds amid early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Euro pair prints the first daily gains in three by recovering from the lowest levels in a week.

EUR/USD News

Gold bears prowl near psychological $2,000 level

Gold bears prowl near psychological $2,000 level

Gold price remains in the key support area in Asia with the bulls probing the bearish commitments at the psychological $2,000/oz level. XAU/USD has moved up from a low of $1,993.41 to score a high of $1,999.41 so far.

Gold News

Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?

Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?

Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide, catching late bulls off-guard. 

Read more

Fed rate hike odds shoot back up

Fed rate hike odds shoot back up

We still haven’t seen much reaction from the stock market, with investors seemingly not wanting to give recent news that much attention. But currencies and rates have definitely taken notice, with the US Dollar back on the bid and odds for a Fed hike in May shooting up.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures