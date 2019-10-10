EUR/USD: Probing key hurdle on trade optimism, ECB minutes eyed

- EUR/USD ticked higher in Asia on trade optimism.
- The pair is currently flirting with the stiff 21-day moving average hurdle.
- The tone of the ECB minutes and the US monthly inflation data to provide near-term clues.
EUR/USD is teasing a break above key hurdle while heading into the London open. The currency pair may end the day with solid gains if the European Central Bank minutes sound less dovish-than-expected.
The pair eked out 0.16% gains in Asia, as the markets offered US Dollars on trade optimism generated by a Bloomberg report stating that the US is planning to enter into a currency agreement with China. Further, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration may issue licenses that will allow some US companies to supply products to China's Huawei.
As of writing, the pair is 21-day moving average (MA) at 1.0987. The technical line has been capping upside since Oct. 3 and is the level to beat for the bulls. A close above the key MA would open the doors for a stronger corrective bounce, possibly to 1.1110 (Sept. 13 high).
Focus on the ECB minutes
The minutes of the European Central Bank's (ECB) September policy meeting are scheduled for release at 11:30 GMT.
The central bank lowered its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.50% in September and also announced a fresh bond-buying program, scheduled to begin from November.
The fresh stimulus announcement, however, was contentious. Governing Council member Robert Holzmann recently criticized the zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) in Europe, by stating that it leads to less growth and lower productivity.
The EUR may pick up a bid if the minutes underscore the growing dissent within the Governing Council. However, if the minutes show growing consensus regarding the need for more stimulus, the EUR could come under pressure – more so, as Federal Reserve's (Fed) September meeting minutes released on Wednesday showed increasing concern among some policymakers that financial markets are expecting more rate cuts than the US central bank will deliver this year.
Also, the American Dollar may find bids if the Consumer Price Index (MOM) (Sep) beats estimates by a big margin, forcing investors to scale back expectations of an October rate cut.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0987
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.0984
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0989
|Daily SMA50
|1.1053
|Daily SMA100
|1.1146
|Daily SMA200
|1.1225
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.099
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0955
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0879
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0977
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0968
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0963
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0941
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0927
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0998
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1012
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1033
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Probing key hurdle on trade optimism, ECB minutes eyed
EUR/USD is teasing a break above the stiff 21-day MA hurdle while heading into the London open. The currency pair may end the day with solid gains if the European Central Bank minutes sound less dovish-than-expected.
GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.2200 mark ahead of UK macro data
The GBP/USD managed to regain some positive traction on Thursday and was last seen trading around the 1.2225-30 region. The uptick is likely to remain limited amid persistent Brexit uncertainties.
USD/JPY jumps to over 1-week tops on positive trade-related headlines
The USD/JPY pair reversed an early Asian session dip drop to the 107.00 neighbourhood and rallied to over one-week tops in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
Gold eases from 1-week tops, still comfortable above $1500 mark
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to weekly tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, still holding comfortably above the key $1500 psychological mark. Positive trade headlines continue to weigh on the yellow metal.
US CPI Preview: Economic growth not prices is the key
The consumer price index is projected to rise 0.1% in September as it did in August. Annual inflation is expected to be 1.8% following August’s 1.7% increase. The core rate is estimated to gain 0.2% after a 0.3% rise in August.