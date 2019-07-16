EUR/USD prints weekly lows near 1.1230 on ZEW

- EUR/USD drops below 1.1240, 4-day lows.
- German Economic Sentiment deteriorated further in July.
- US Retail Sales, Fedspeak next of relevance in the day.
The selling pressure around the European currency is now picking up pace and is taking EUR/USD to fresh multi-day lows near 1.1230.
EUR/USD weaker post-ZEW
The pair receded further after the ZEW survey showed the German Economic Sentiment dropped to -24.5 for the current month, missing expectations and extending the negative momentum for yet another month. Still in Germany, the Current Conditions component also ticked lower to -1.1.
On the positive side, the Economic Sentiment in the euro area surprised to the upside at -20.3, while the trade surplus widened to €23.0 billion during May.
Today’s poor results from the calendar add to the ongoing pessimism surrounding the shared currency amidst increasing market chatter of probable rate cuts by the ECB and the most likely scenario of another round of QE.
Later in the NA session, spot will remain under scrutiny via USD-dynamics and the publications of Retail Sales and Fedspeak.
What to look for around EUR
The inability of the pair to clear the important resistance area in 1.1280/90 has encouraged sellers to return to the markets, triggering the ongoing leg lower. Furthermore, occasional bullish attempts in spot should be seen as a short-lived against the backdrop of renewed and increasing speculations of another wave of monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank in the near term, via interest rate cuts (July/September), the resumption of the QE programme and changes in the forward guidance. Also weighing on the currency, the dovish stance from the ECB appears reinforced by the recent appointment of ex-IMF’s C.Lagarde to succeed M.Draghi. On the macro scenario, the slowdown in the region looks unremitting and it also reinforces the current accommodative attitude of the central bank.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.17% at 1.1238 and faces the next support at 1.1193 (monthly low Jul.9) followed by 1.1181 (low Jun.18) and finally 1.1106 (2019 low May 23). On the flip side, a break above 1.1286 (high Jul.11) would target 1.1321 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1412 (high Jun.25).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays weaker below 1.1250 post-ZEW, focus on US data
The bearish pressure around the Euro remains intact amid downbeat German and Eurozone ZEW surveys and broad USD strength, with EUR/USD meandering near 1.1240 region ahead of US data and EC President vote.
GBP/USD eyes a test of 6-month lows amid mixed UK jobs, ahead of Carney
The GBP/USD pair is set to test the six-month lows of 1.2440, as the selling pressure around the pound remains unabated amid slowing UK jobs growth and fears of a no-deal Brexit. Carney's speech and US data in focus.
USD/JPY turns back below 108.00 mark, focus remains on US data, Powell’s speech
Reviving safe-haven demand underpinned the JPY and prompts some selling. A modest pickup in the USD demand might help limit the downside, for now. Traders now eye US retail sales data and Powell’s speech for a fresh impetus.
Gold: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders; 100-hour SMA marks a key support
Given the recent bullish momentum since late-May, the triangle might still be categorized as a continuation pattern that marks a brief pause and thus, support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
US consumption trends: Retail Sales expected to keep healthy growth
US Retail Sales expected to keep a very stable and positive trend. Most of the consumption trends look good, with optimist surveys and nice housing data. Higher consumption is not translating into higher inflation.