EUR/USD prints daily highs above 1.1800, heads for lowest weekly close since October

- Recovery of the Euro seems limited, still shows vulnerability.
- EUR/USD about to post the fourth weekly slide out of the last five weeks.
The EUR/USD is rising on Friday, trimming some of Thursday’s losses. The pair bounced above 1.1770 and is hit levels above 1.1800. It is trading more than a hundred pips below the level it had last week.
The US Dollar lost momentum after the beginning of the American session amid a pullback in US yields. The 10-year dropped from 1.68% to 1.63% over the last hours. The DXY turned negative, and it trades near the lows at 92.70, down 0.15%.
Economic data from the US came in mixed on Friday. With personal income falling more than 7% in February as expected, a decline of 1% in spending and a better-than-expected reading in the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index with a rise from 83 to 84.9.
From a weekly perspective, the EUR/USD is about to post the lowest close since October. The differential in growth expectations between the Eurozone and the US weighs on the euro. The ongoing decline in Treasuries is also another factor supporting the rally of the US dollar.
The technical outlook is also favorable to the downside for the moment, with EUR/USD holding below the 200-day moving average at 1.1855. A recovery above 1.1850 would alleviate the bearish pressure.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1785
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.1764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1938
|Daily SMA50
|1.2039
|Daily SMA100
|1.2058
|Daily SMA200
|1.1865
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1828
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1762
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1989
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1874
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1787
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1803
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1741
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1718
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1675
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1807
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1851
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1874
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped under 1.18 after mixed US data, amid vaccine worries
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, marginally higher. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports and the blockage of the Suez Canal persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates while US data came out mixed, with personal income beating estimates but spending missing.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on better market mood
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.38 amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Crypto market directionless as CME Bitcoin options expire
Bitcoin dipped close to $50,000, but the uptrend remains in jeopardy. Quarterly CME Bitcoin options could see Bitcoin's recovery bolstered. Ethereum deals with Lethargic price action despite support at $1,550.
XAU/USD struggles near weekly lows, bears await a break below $1720
A combination of factors continued weighing on gold. Renewed COVID-19 jitters helped limit the downside. The bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.