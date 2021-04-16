EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside still capped by 1.2000

- EUR/USD resumes the upside and approaches (again) 1.2000.
- Further north of 1.20 comes in the 100-day SMA around 1.2050.
EUR/USD reverses Thursday’s pullback and once again sets sails to the key barrier at 1.20 the figure.
The recovery from YTD lows near 1.1700 (March 31) remains well and sound so far, helped at the same time by the recent break above the 200-day SMA (1.1902).
A break above the 1.2000 hurdle should open the door to extra gains in the very near-term, with the immediate target at the 100-day SMA at 1.2050 ahead of a Fibo level at 1.2064.
Above the 200-day SMA (1.1902) the stance for EUR/USD is forecast to shift to positive.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1981
|Today Daily Change
|38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.1967
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1849
|Daily SMA50
|1.1964
|Daily SMA100
|1.2058
|Daily SMA200
|1.191
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1993
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1956
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1927
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.197
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1979
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1951
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1935
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1914
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1988
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2009
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2025
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
