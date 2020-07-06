EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside now looks to the 1.1350 zone

EUR/USD is adding to Friday’s gains and approaches the 1.1300 level.

The pair stays well supported near 1.1170 in the short-term.

EUR/USD is attempting to break above the recent consolidative pattern and looks to break the 1.13 hurdle on a more convincing fashion.

That said, there is an interim hurdle in the mid-1.1300s ahead of June peaks in the vicinity of 1.1420.

In the broader view, EUR/USD’s positive stance remains unchanged while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1039.

EUR/USD daily chart