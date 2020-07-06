EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside now looks to the 1.1350 zone

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is adding to Friday’s gains and approaches the 1.1300 level.
  • The pair stays well supported near 1.1170 in the short-term.

EUR/USD is attempting to break above the recent consolidative pattern and looks to break the 1.13 hurdle on a more convincing fashion.

That said, there is an interim hurdle in the mid-1.1300s ahead of June peaks in the vicinity of 1.1420.

In the broader view, EUR/USD’s positive stance remains unchanged while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1039.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1292
Today Daily Change 62
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 1.1249
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1262
Daily SMA50 1.1078
Daily SMA100 1.1017
Daily SMA200 1.1042
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1253
Previous Daily Low 1.1219
Previous Weekly High 1.1303
Previous Weekly Low 1.1185
Previous Monthly High 1.1422
Previous Monthly Low 1.1097
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.124
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1232
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1228
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1207
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1194
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1261
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1274
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1295

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

