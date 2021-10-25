EUR/USD Price Analysis: Turns south after facing rejection at 200-SMA on 4H chart

- EUR/USD is fading the upside momentum despite weaker USD, Treasury yields.
- 200-SMA on the 4H chart at 1.1667 offers strong resistance to the EUR bulls.
- RSI ticks down but holds above 50.00, keeping downside limited.
EUR/USD has met fresh supply near the 1.1670 region, retracing towards 1.1650 ahead of the German IFO survey.
The pair ignores the broad-based US dollar weakness alongside the extended retreat in the Treasury yields, as the EUR bulls run into a key technical hurdle on the four-hour chart.
Its worth noting that the retracement could be also in the wake of the upcoming European Central Bank policy decision and US GDP report this week.
The rejection at higher levels is also backed by the latest downtick in the Relative Strength Index (RSI). However, the leading indicator still remains well above the midline, keeping the buyers hopeful.
A four-hourly candlestick closing above the 200-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1667 will revive the bullish momentum, opening doors towards the 1.1700 psychological level.
Further up, the next resistance zone is seen near the 1.1720 region.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Meanwhile, if the latest pullback gathers steam, then a test of the mildly bullish 21-SMA at 1.1640 will be inevitable.
Bears will then aim for the upward-sloping 50-SMA at 1.1621.
EUR/USD: Additional levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1652
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.1645
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1604
|Daily SMA50
|1.1707
|Daily SMA100
|1.1796
|Daily SMA200
|1.1918
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1656
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1621
|Previous Weekly High
|1.167
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1572
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1563
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1643
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1634
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1606
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1591
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.166
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1675
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1694
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
