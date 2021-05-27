EUR/USD Price Analysis: Thursday’s Doji above 10-day EMA keeps buyers hopeful

EUR/USD seeks clear direction, seesaws around 1.2200 of late.

Bullish candlestick above the key EMA and support line, upbeat Momentum line favor buyers.

1.2250 guards immediate upside ahead of the latest swing high.

EUR/USD remains subdued near 1.2200 during the early Asian session on Friday. The currency major pair wobbled between 1.2215 and 1.2175 before closing near the mid-point and hence forming a bullish Doji candlestick chart on the daily play.

Not only the upbeat candlestick but the pair’s sustained close beyond 10-day EMA and an ascending support line from March-end, also joined by a strong Momentum line, add to the EUR/USD buyer’s optimism.

It should, however, be noted the multiple tops surrounding 1.2240-45 and the recently flashed highest level since early January around 1.2265 challenge the Euro currency pair’s further upside.

In a case where the EUR/USD bulls manage to conquer the 1.2266 resistance, December 2020 high near 1.2310 and the year 2021 peak close to 1.2350 will be in focus.

On the flip side, a daily close below the stated support line near 1.2170 becomes necessary for even intraday sellers before they can aim for April’s top of 1.2150.

Though, a clear downside past 1.2150 won’t hesitate to test the May 13 swing low near 1.2050.

Overall, EUR/USD bulls keep the reins near the key resistance area.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish