EUR/USD Price Analysis: Thursday’s Doji above 10-day EMA keeps buyers hopeful

- EUR/USD seeks clear direction, seesaws around 1.2200 of late.
- Bullish candlestick above the key EMA and support line, upbeat Momentum line favor buyers.
- 1.2250 guards immediate upside ahead of the latest swing high.
EUR/USD remains subdued near 1.2200 during the early Asian session on Friday. The currency major pair wobbled between 1.2215 and 1.2175 before closing near the mid-point and hence forming a bullish Doji candlestick chart on the daily play.
Not only the upbeat candlestick but the pair’s sustained close beyond 10-day EMA and an ascending support line from March-end, also joined by a strong Momentum line, add to the EUR/USD buyer’s optimism.
It should, however, be noted the multiple tops surrounding 1.2240-45 and the recently flashed highest level since early January around 1.2265 challenge the Euro currency pair’s further upside.
In a case where the EUR/USD bulls manage to conquer the 1.2266 resistance, December 2020 high near 1.2310 and the year 2021 peak close to 1.2350 will be in focus.
On the flip side, a daily close below the stated support line near 1.2170 becomes necessary for even intraday sellers before they can aim for April’s top of 1.2150.
Though, a clear downside past 1.2150 won’t hesitate to test the May 13 swing low near 1.2050.
Overall, EUR/USD bulls keep the reins near the key resistance area.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2196
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.2192
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2133
|Daily SMA50
|1.2001
|Daily SMA100
|1.204
|Daily SMA200
|1.1973
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2263
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2182
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2126
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2232
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2162
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2131
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2081
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2243
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2293
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2324
