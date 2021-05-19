EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 2021 high near 1.2350 is back on the radar

- EUR/USD clinches new 4-month peaks in the 1.2250 zone.
- Further up is located the YTD tops in the mid-1.2300s.
EUR/USD extends the rebound to new multi-month highs around 1.2250, just to spark a corrective move soon afterwards on Wednesday.
The buying bias remains well and sound for the time being. Against this backdrop, there are no hurdle of note until the YTD peaks in the 1.2350 area (January 6).
Furthermore, the constructive stance on EUR/USD is forecast to remain intact as long as it trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1957.
Of note, however, is that the daily RSI still did not confirm the recent peaks, which could be indicative of a bearish divergence and therefore a prelude to a corrective move in the short-term.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2206
|Today Daily Change
|45
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2222
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2093
|Daily SMA50
|1.197
|Daily SMA100
|1.2044
|Daily SMA200
|1.1962
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2151
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2182
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2052
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2202
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2171
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2119
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2088
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2254
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2285
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2337
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
