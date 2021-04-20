EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 200-day SMA should hold the downside

- EUR/USD’s rapid move past 1.2000 met resistance near 1.2080.
- Bouts of selling pressure are expected to be contained around 1.1910.
EUR/USD clinches fresh multi-week tops near 1.2080, although deflates to the negative ground afterwards.
The pair gained extra upside impulse after surpassing the 1.2050/64 band, where converge the 100-day SMA and a Fibo retracement (of the November-January rally).
Above the new peaks around 1.2080 comes in the interim hurdle at 1.2100 ahead of the February highs around 1.2240.
Above the 200-day SMA (1.1910) the stance for EUR/USD is predicted to remain positive.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2034
|Today Daily Change
|53
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2038
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1859
|Daily SMA50
|1.1962
|Daily SMA100
|1.2059
|Daily SMA200
|1.1917
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2048
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1943
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1995
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1871
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2008
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1983
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1971
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1904
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1866
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2077
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2182
