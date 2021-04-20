EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 200-day SMA should hold the downside

  • EUR/USD’s rapid move past 1.2000 met resistance near 1.2080.
  • Bouts of selling pressure are expected to be contained around 1.1910.

EUR/USD clinches fresh multi-week tops near 1.2080, although deflates to the negative ground afterwards.

The pair gained extra upside impulse after surpassing the 1.2050/64 band, where converge the 100-day SMA and a Fibo retracement (of the November-January rally).

Above the new peaks around 1.2080 comes in the interim hurdle at 1.2100 ahead of  the February highs around 1.2240.

Above the 200-day SMA (1.1910) the stance for EUR/USD is predicted to remain positive.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2034
Today Daily Change 53
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.2038
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1859
Daily SMA50 1.1962
Daily SMA100 1.2059
Daily SMA200 1.1917
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2048
Previous Daily Low 1.1943
Previous Weekly High 1.1995
Previous Weekly Low 1.1871
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2008
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1983
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1971
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1904
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1866
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2077
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2115
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2182

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

