EUR/USD Price Analysis: Tests fresh two-decade low at 0.9540, more weakness ahead

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • EUR/USD bears are testing the waters before displaying their full strength.
  • Downward-sloping 20-and 50-EMAs add to the downside filters.
  • A slippage below 0.9540 will direct the greenback bulls towards a fresh two-decade low.

The EUR/USD pair is hovering around the critical support of 0.9540, which is a fresh two-decade low, printed on Monday. In the Asian session, the asset declined firmly after attempting to cross the round-level hurdle of 0.9600. The major is auctioning at a make or break level, therefore a volatility enhancement in the counter cannot be ruled out.

On an hourly scale, the shared currency bulls are testing the waters first at 0.9540 around and a follow-up selling pressure will send the pair into a negative trajectory. Also, the downward-sloping trendline from Tuesday’s high at 0.9671 will be a major barricade.

The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.9583 and 0.9622 respectively are sloping downwards, which adds to the downside filters.

Adding to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates more weakness ahead.

Should the asset drops below Wednesday’s low at 0.9542, the greenback bulls will drag the asset towards June 2002 low at 0.9313, followed by October 2001 high at 0.9241.

Investors could go for a contra bet if the asset oversteps Tuesday’s high at around 0.9670, which will drive the asset towards Friday’s high at 0.9852. A breach of the latter will send the major towards the round-level resistance at 0.9900.

EUR/USD hourly chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.9556
Today Daily Change -0.0038
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 0.9594
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9924
Daily SMA50 1.0056
Daily SMA100 1.0265
Daily SMA200 1.0679
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9671
Previous Daily Low 0.9569
Previous Weekly High 1.0051
Previous Weekly Low 0.9668
Previous Monthly High 1.0369
Previous Monthly Low 0.9901
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9608
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9632
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9552
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.951
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.945
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9654
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9713
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9756

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

