EUR/USD Price Analysis: Teases inverse head-and-shoulders on 30-minute chart

- EUR/USD stays mildly positive above 200-bar SMA.
- Sustained trading beyond the key SMA favor buyers to confirm the bullish chart pattern.
- Fresh selling may wait for a clear downside break below 1.1600.
EUR/USD eases to 1.1675, up 0.10% on a day, during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair steps back from the neckline of a short-term head-and-shoulders bullish chart pattern. However, successful trading beyond 200-bar SMA, amid an absence of overbought RSI, keeps the buyers hopeful.
Hence, fresh buying will take place on a clear break above 1.1680, which in turn will target 1.1750 theoretical aim with the September 23 top, near 1.1720, likely acting as an intermediate halt.
In a case where EUR/USD prices remain strong past-1.1750, the 1.1800 threshold and September 21 top surrounding 1.1870/75 will be in the spotlight.
Alternatively, the pair’s downside below the 200-bar SMA level of 1.1660 may recall 1.1640 and 1.1610 immediate supports on the chart.
Though, EUR/USD bears’ dominance past-1.1610 will need validation from 1.1600 to attack March 2020 top close to 1.1500.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1677
|Today Daily Change
|13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.1664
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1792
|Daily SMA50
|1.179
|Daily SMA100
|1.1488
|Daily SMA200
|1.1239
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.168
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1615
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1872
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1655
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.164
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1561
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1691
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1718
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1756
