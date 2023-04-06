EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sustained gains seen above 1.0970

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD trades within a tight range around the 1.0900 region.
  • The immediate barrier comes at the April top near 1.0970.

EUR/USD trades without a clear direction around the 1.0900 region on Thursday.

The likelihood of extra advances appears favoured for the time being. Against that, the pair needs to clear the April high at 1.0973 (April 4) to put the key 1.1000 mark back on the radar and then challenge the YTD peak at 1.1032 (February 2).

Looking at the longer run, the constructive view remains unchanged while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.0348.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0904
Today Daily Change 34
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.0904
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0773
Daily SMA50 1.0733
Daily SMA100 1.0668
Daily SMA200 1.0348
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.097
Previous Daily Low 1.0891
Previous Weekly High 1.0926
Previous Weekly Low 1.0745
Previous Monthly High 1.093
Previous Monthly Low 1.0516
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0921
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.094
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0874
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0843
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0795
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0952
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1031

 

 

