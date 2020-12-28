EUR/USD Price Analysis: Stays inside immediate symmetrical triangle above 1.2200

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD prints mild gains while keeping the sideways moves amid holiday-thinned trading.
  • Successful run-up beyond 100-bar SMA keeps the buyers hopeful.

EUR/USD picks up bids around 1.2220 during the pre-Tokyo Asian trading session on Tuesday. In doing so, the currency major keeps gains after rising to the one-week high on Monday.

However, a short-term symmetrical triangle formation established since December 17, currently between 1.2190 and 1.2240, restricts the pair’s immediate moves.

It should also be noted that the quote’s ability to stay beyond 100-bar SMA, amid upbeat RSI conditions, favor the EUR/USD bulls.

Hence, present buying targets the bullish formation’s resistance line around 1.2240 before eyeing the monthly top, also the highest since April 2018, near 1.2275.

Meanwhile, a downside break of the stated triangle’s support near 1.2190 needs to pierce off the 100-bar SMA level of 1.2167 to recall EUR/USD sellers.

Also acting as the downside filter is an eight-week-old ascending trend line support, at 1.2178 now.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2218
Today Daily Change 32 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.26%
Today daily open 1.2186
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2144
Daily SMA50 1.1947
Daily SMA100 1.187
Daily SMA200 1.1513
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2186
Previous Daily Low 1.2183
Previous Weekly High 1.2257
Previous Weekly Low 1.213
Previous Monthly High 1.2003
Previous Monthly Low 1.1603
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2185
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2184
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2184
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2182
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.218
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2187
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2188
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.219

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

