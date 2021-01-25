EUR/USD Price Analysis: Solid hurdle emerged around 1.2180

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD reverses the initial optimism and returns to 1.2150/40.
  • Further north is located the 2021 peak at 1.2349 (January 6).

EUR-bulls failed once again to push EUR/USD past the 1.2180/90 band at the beginning of the week.

This area of resistance is also reinforced by the 21-day SMA, today at 1.2191. A break above this level should pave the way for a potential move to 2021 tops around 1.2350 (January 6).

On the broader picture, the constructive stance in EUR/USD remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1626.

Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2144
Today Daily Change 48
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.2168
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2198
Daily SMA50 1.2113
Daily SMA100 1.1942
Daily SMA200 1.1641
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.219
Previous Daily Low 1.2152
Previous Weekly High 1.219
Previous Weekly Low 1.2054
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2166
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2175
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.215
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2132
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2112
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2188
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2208
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2226

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

