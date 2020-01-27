EUR/USD Price Analysis: Selling bias persists near 1.1000

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD stays offered and printed new 2020 lows near 1.1015.
  • Next on the downside emerges the 1.10 mark.

The negative mood remains well and sound around EUR/USD at the beginning of the week. The recent breach of key levels (55-day, 100-day SMAs, support line) have opened the door to a deeper retracement in the near-term.

That said, the next relevant support emerges at the psychological mark at 1.10 the figure ahead of November 2019 lows around 1.0980.

The offered bias in the spot should remain unchanged below the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1089.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.102
Today Daily Change 22
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.1028
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1133
Daily SMA50 1.1103
Daily SMA100 1.1073
Daily SMA200 1.1132
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1062
Previous Daily Low 1.102
Previous Weekly High 1.1118
Previous Weekly Low 1.102
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1036
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1046
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1011
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0995
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0969
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1053
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1079
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1095

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD near 2020 lows on risk-aversion, dismal German data

EUR/USD near 2020 lows on risk-aversion, dismal German data

A worse than expected German IFO survey for January and exacerbated fears of a global outbreak of the coronavirus have sent investors in search for safety, weighing on the common currency.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats after flirting with 1.3100

GBP/USD retreats after flirting with 1.3100

The GBP/USD pair retreats after hitting 1.3105, amid scarce demand for high-yielding assets in a risk-averse environment, looming Brexit.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt

Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt

The crypto market opens the trading week by taking advantage of the momentum of the movement that started early Sunday morning. As if it were an established rhythm, this week it is time to go up after going down the previous one, and up again the previous one.

Read more

WTI slumps to three-month low near $52 on China coronavirus contagion

WTI slumps to three-month low near $52 on China coronavirus contagion

The selling pressure around WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) remains unabated so far this Monday, as the price crashed nearly 4% to $52.19 in the last hour, having reached the lowest levels since early October.

Oil News

USD/JPY now seems to have stabilized near 109.00 mark

USD/JPY now seems to have stabilized near 109.00 mark

USD/JPY opened with a bearish gap and dropped to three-week lows. Concerns over the coronavirus benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status. Extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts helped rebound from lows.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures