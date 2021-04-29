EUR/USD Price Analysis: Room for extra gains near-term

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD records new monthly peaks around 1.2150.
  • There is a minor hurdle at the Fibo level at 1.2173.

EUR/USD extends the upside to new highs in the mid-1.2100s, area last visited in late February.

In the current bullish atmosphere, further upside remains in the pipeline for the time being. That said, there is a minor resistance at the Fibo level (of the November-January rally) at 1.2173. Further up comes in the February’s top at 1.2243.

Above the 200-day SMA (1.1933) the outlook for EUR/USD is seen bullish.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2127
Today Daily Change 39
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.2127
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1961
Daily SMA50 1.1957
Daily SMA100 1.2056
Daily SMA200 1.1938
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2135
Previous Daily Low 1.2056
Previous Weekly High 1.21
Previous Weekly Low 1.1943
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2105
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2086
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2077
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2028
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1999
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2156
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2185
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2234

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

