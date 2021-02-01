EUR/USD Price Analysis: Room for a move to 1.2060/50

- EUR/USD drops to 3-day lows in the 1.2070/65 band.
- The 2021 lows near 1.2050 offer decent support so far.
EUR/USD starts the week on the soft side and recedes to the area below the 1.2100 yardstick.
Further decline is expected to meet decent contention in the 1.2050 region, where sits the so far yearly lows (January 18). A deeper pullback carries the potential to challenge the psychological support at 1.20 the figure, although a move further south of this level is not favoured in the short-term horizon. Below 1.2000 is located a Fibo level at 1.1976.
On the broader picture, the constructive stance in EUR/USD remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1665.
Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2099
|Today Daily Change
|67
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|1.2135
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2172
|Daily SMA50
|1.2141
|Daily SMA100
|1.1958
|Daily SMA200
|1.1674
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2156
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2094
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2183
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2058
|Previous Monthly High
|1.235
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2133
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2118
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2101
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2067
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2039
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2163
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.219
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2224
