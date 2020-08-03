EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising bets for a move to 1.1700

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD adds to Friday’s losses and drops to the low-1.17s.
  • Further weakness now targets the 1.17 neighbourhood near-term.

EUR/USD closed Friday’s session within the negative territory as the move to fresh +2-year tops beyond 1.19 the figure lacked follow-through.

The pair looks offered as it comes from overbought levels and the door is now open for a deeper retracement to, initially, the Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 rally) at 1.1709. Further south, the next support of relevance aligns near 1.15 (January peaks).

Looking at the broader picture, as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1089, holds the downside, further gains in EUR/USD remain well on the table.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.172
Today Daily Change 82
Today Daily Change % -0.49
Today daily open 1.1778
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1507
Daily SMA50 1.1332
Daily SMA100 1.1109
Daily SMA200 1.1089
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1909
Previous Daily Low 1.1762
Previous Weekly High 1.1909
Previous Weekly Low 1.1642
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1185
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1818
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1853
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1723
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1669
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1576
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.187
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1963
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2017

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data

EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data

EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns

GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns

GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM

XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM

Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.

Gold News

ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000

ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000

The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.

Read more

WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase

WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase

Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures