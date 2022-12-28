- EUR/USD remains pressured around short-term key support, snaps two-day uptrend.
- Convergence of 50-SMA, one-month-old ascending trend line puts a floor under the prices.
- Impending bear cross on MACD also keeps sellers hopeful.
EUR/USD prints mild losses around 1.0635 despite recently bouncing off the intraday low. The reason could be linked to the previous day’s U-turn from the 1.0669 level, which in turn allows the major currency pair to snap a two-day winning streak by the press time.
In addition to the quote’s retreat from 1.0669, the looming bear cross on the MACD also teases the EUR/USD sellers of late.
However, a clear downside break of the 1.0620 support confluence comprising the 50-SMA and an upward-sloping trend line from late November becomes necessary for the EUR/USD sellers to retake control.
Following that, the previous weekly low near 1.0590 could lure intraday bears ahead of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s November 30 to December 15 upside, close to 1.0510.
In a case where the EUR/USD prices remain weak past 1.0510, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, also known as the golden ratio, near 1.0460 could act as the last defense of the pair buyers.
On the contrary, recovery moves need to stay beyond the latest swing high surrounding 1.0670 to direct the EUR/USD pair buyers toward the monthly high of 1.0736.
Also acting as an upside filter is May’s peak of around 1.0790 and the 1.0800 round figure.
Overall, EUR/USD is likely to return to the bear’s radar but a clear break of 1.0620 is necessary.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0632
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.0641
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0569
|Daily SMA50
|1.0296
|Daily SMA100
|1.0115
|Daily SMA200
|1.033
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.067
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0612
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0573
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0648
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0634
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0612
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0583
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0554
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.067
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0699
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0728
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains above 0.6740
The AUD/USD pair posted gains for a third consecutive day on Wednesday but settled away from its intraday low amid the poor performance of Wall Street. Thin market conditions result in choppy price action across the FX board.
EUR/USD remains directionless above 1.0600
The absence of macroeconomic news and absent volatility ahead of the end of the year kept EUR/USD within familiar levels on Wednesday. Still, and despite the souring market mood, bulls are in control of the pair.
Gold pierces $1,800 amid broad USD strength
Firmer USD demand on Wednesday pushed XAU/USD lower, with the metal currently piercing $1,800. The greenback accelerated after Wall Street’s opening, as US indexes turned lower and trade in the red.
Bitcoin traders hanging on in the belief last-minute pop is still possible
BTC is no match for global market dynamics as traders are moving into bonds for safety in the last week of the year. Bitcoin price gets dragged below the surface as equities tank again on Tuesday.
Bad news for global inflation? [Video]
If the Chinese reopening story is positive for oil and commodity prices - and for the massively battered Chinese stocks, it’s bad news for global inflation.