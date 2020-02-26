EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recovery seen visiting the 1.0980 area

EUR/USD extends the recovery to the boundaries of the 1.09 mark.

Next on the upside appears the November’s low at 1.0981.

EUR/USD has managed to regain further upside traction on Wednesday and test the proximity of 1.09 the figure, or multi-day tops.

The pair left behind the “oversold” territory, although it is still under pressure. That said, the selling bias is expected to lose some impetus on a breakout of the November low at 1.0981.

Further out, the inability of sellers to push through the 1.0780/75 band in the short-term horizon could spark some consolidation, leaving that area as an interim bottom for the time being.

EUR/USD daily chart