EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recovery seen visiting the 1.0980 area

- EUR/USD extends the recovery to the boundaries of the 1.09 mark.
- Next on the upside appears the November’s low at 1.0981.
EUR/USD has managed to regain further upside traction on Wednesday and test the proximity of 1.09 the figure, or multi-day tops.
The pair left behind the “oversold” territory, although it is still under pressure. That said, the selling bias is expected to lose some impetus on a breakout of the November low at 1.0981.
Further out, the inability of sellers to push through the 1.0780/75 band in the short-term horizon could spark some consolidation, leaving that area as an interim bottom for the time being.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0874
|Today Daily Change
|35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.0882
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0918
|Daily SMA50
|1.1039
|Daily SMA100
|1.1057
|Daily SMA200
|1.1103
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.089
|Previous Daily Low
|1.083
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0864
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0778
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0867
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0853
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0845
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0807
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0784
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0905
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0928
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.09 amid coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, off the highs. Markets are trying to recover from a massive sell-off triggered by the coronavirus scare which is spreading around Europe and the world. Record low US yields are weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD slides below 1.2950 amid Brexit, coronavirus fears
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.2950 as coronavirus fears grips markets. The EU's mandate for post-Brexit talks confirmed demands for a level-playing field that the UK rejects.
Forex Today: Coronavirus clobbers markets, dollar on the defensive (for now), Bitcoin battered
Markets are trying to find their feet after the second consecutive day of 3%+ drops in US shares. US ten-year bond yields fell to record lows, weighing on the US dollar. Concerns are growing about the spread of the disease in the US after a warning from the CDC.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, inching back closer to $1650 level
Gold edged higher through the Asian session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1644-45 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.