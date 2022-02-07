EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rebound has further legs to go

- EUR/USD leaves behind the initial pessimism and retakes 1.1460.
- The YTD high at 1.1483 comes next on the upside.
The rebound in EUR/USD from last week’s YTD lows stays well and sound and now flirts with daily highs near 1.1470 on Monday.
The ongoing strength is now poised to extend further considering the recent price action. Against that, the YTD top at 1.1483 (February 4) emerges as the next target closely followed by the 200-week SMA at 1.1496. Between 1.1500 and 1.1600 there are no resistance levels of note, leaving the October 2021 top at 1.1692 as a potential longer-term target.
The recent breakout of the 5-month resistance line, today near 1.1410, leaves extra gains well on the cards in the near term at least. In the longer run, the negative outlook remains in place while below the key 200-day SMA at 1.1673.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1447
|Today Daily Change
|49
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.1455
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1329
|Daily SMA50
|1.1316
|Daily SMA100
|1.1429
|Daily SMA200
|1.1677
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1484
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1412
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1484
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1138
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1483
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1456
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1439
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1416
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1378
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1489
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1522
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1561
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
