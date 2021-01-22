EUR/USD Price Analysis: Quick progress above 1.22 needed to avoid H&S pattern

- EUR/USD trades near 1.2165 versus 1.2178 early today.
- The pair needs a quick move above 1.22 to avoid a head-and-shoulders pattern.
EUR/USD defended the ascending (bullish) 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support and broke higher from a falling wedge pattern earlier this week, signaling an end of the pullback from recent highs near 1.2350.
The recovery, however, looks to be losing steam in the 1.2180 neighborhood. A reversal lower from there would confirm the right shoulder of a head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern on the 4-hour chart.
Acceptance under the potential H&S neckline at 1.2050 would put the bears back into the driver's seat and open the doors for a 300 pip move lower (target as per the measured move).
Alternatively, a quick move above the psychological level of 1.22 would validate the recent bounce from the 50-day SMA and weaken the case for the H&S pattern, possibly yielding a re-test of the monthly high of 1.2349.
4-hour chart
Trend: Bullish above 1.22
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2169
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2169
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2198
|Daily SMA50
|1.2107
|Daily SMA100
|1.1939
|Daily SMA200
|1.1635
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2173
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2104
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2227
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2147
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2131
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2124
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.208
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2056
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2193
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2218
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2262
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
