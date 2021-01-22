EUR/USD Price Analysis: Quick progress above 1.22 needed to avoid H&S pattern

EUR/USD trades near 1.2165 versus 1.2178 early today.

The pair needs a quick move above 1.22 to avoid a head-and-shoulders pattern.

EUR/USD defended the ascending (bullish) 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support and broke higher from a falling wedge pattern earlier this week, signaling an end of the pullback from recent highs near 1.2350.

The recovery, however, looks to be losing steam in the 1.2180 neighborhood. A reversal lower from there would confirm the right shoulder of a head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern on the 4-hour chart.

Acceptance under the potential H&S neckline at 1.2050 would put the bears back into the driver's seat and open the doors for a 300 pip move lower (target as per the measured move).

Alternatively, a quick move above the psychological level of 1.22 would validate the recent bounce from the 50-day SMA and weaken the case for the H&S pattern, possibly yielding a re-test of the monthly high of 1.2349.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish above 1.22

Technical levels