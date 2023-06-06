EUR/USD Price Analysis: Out of woods now as USD Index drops further, Eurozone Retail Sales eyed

- EUR/USD has come out of the woods after the USD Index extends its downside.
- Unlike US Manufacturing PMI, Services PMI has managed to maintain above the 50.0 threshold but landed lower at 50.3.
- EUR/USD has delivered a breakout of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of 1.0707-1.0724.
The EUR/USD pair has delivered an upside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range below 1.0730 in the Asian session. The major currency pair has got strength as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shifted its auction below 104.00.
The USD Index is attracting offers after the release of the downbeat United States ISM Services PMI. Unlike Manufacturing PMI, Services PMI has managed to maintain above the 50.0 threshold but landed lower at 50.3 than the expectation of 51.5.
Meanwhile, the Euro is expected to show a power-pack action amid the release of the Eurozone Retail Sales data (April). Monthly data is seen expanding by 0.2% vs. a contraction of 1.2% recorded last month. Annual data is seen contracting by 1.8% against a contraction of 3.8%.
On Monday, while speaking at the Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde reiterated that price pressure remains strong in the Euro area.
EUR/USD has delivered a breakout of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of 1.0707-1.0724 on an hourly scale. Earlier, the shared currency pair delivered a break above the downward-sloping trendline from May 16 high at 1.0904, which resulted in a bullish reversal.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0714 is providing a cushion to the Euro bulls.
Adding to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has jumped into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, indicating more upside ahead.
Going forward, a decisive break above May 30 high at 1.0746 will drive the asset towards June 02 high at 1.0779 followed by the round-level resistance at 1.0800.
In an alternate scenario, the downside move will resume if the shared currency pair drops below the June 05 low at 1.0675. This will drag the asset towards May 31 low at 1.0635 followed by March 03 low at 1.0588.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.073
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.0713
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0798
|Daily SMA50
|1.0895
|Daily SMA100
|1.0812
|Daily SMA200
|1.0505
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0722
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0675
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0779
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0635
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0704
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0693
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0656
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0637
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0732
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0751
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.078
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.0700 amid weaker US Dollar, EU data eyed
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat above 1.0700, finding support from a broad US Dollar weakness and the hawkish ECB expectations ahead of the mid-tier EU data this Tuesday. The market mood remains cautious, limiting the upside in the major.
GBP/USD bears on the prowl at resistance
GBP/USD started the week off by dropping below 1.24, approaching a two-month low of 1.2306 reached on May 25th, as investors perceive a narrowing interest rate gap between the US and the UK. However, the Pound recovered those losses on the back of the weaker US dollar and data that put the Fed back into the spotlight on a dovish tip.
Gold gyrates within $1,955-73 trading zone
Gold price aptly portrays the sluggish markets heading into Tuesday’s European session, after an indecisive week. The XAU/USD highlights a lack of major data/events on the economic calendar, as well as mixed concerns about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) moves and the diplomatic ties between the US and China.
Is the metaverse hype back in action?
Although there are no major macroeconomic events this week, investors can expect massive volatility on a daily basis. The reasoning behind this outlook is that Apple will be conducting the 2023 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5.
Plotting the slope for the Fed's final glide path
Given that investors have very strong recession priors and it's well understood the services sectors are driving the bulk of the post-Covid cross-asset recovery, the negative services print was viewed a tad pessimistic on a multi-cross-asset level as the summer lull beckons.