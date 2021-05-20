EUR/USD Price Analysis: On the way to key hurdles above 1.2200

- EUR/USD holds onto previous day’s recovery moves amid bullish MACD.
- 1.2245-50 guards immediate run-up inside short-term rising wedge.
- Bears may not risk entries beyond 100-day SMA.
EUR/USD remains on the front foot around 1.2230 during the early Friday morning in Asia. The currency major pair bounced off the short-term key support area the previous day and is all set to confront the horizontal line comprising February-May peaks.
While the bullish MACD and sustained recovery from early month tops enable EUR/USD to cross the 1.2245 immediate hurdle, the resistance line of a two-month-old rising wedge bearish formation, around 1.2265-70, will test the pair’s further upside.
Additionally, tops marked during 2020-2021 conjunction, comprising a few last days of 2020 and initial 2021, near 1.2310, adds to the upside barriers before propelling the quote to the yearly peak surrounding 1.2350.
Alternatively, pullback moves below 1.2165 nearby horizontal support could drag the quote to the support line of the stated rising wedge near 1.2115, a breaking which 100-day SMA level of 1.2042 will be in focus.
Overall, EUR/USD remains on the uptrend but multiple hurdles offering a bumpy ride before the yearly top.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2229
|Today Daily Change
|53 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44%
|Today daily open
|1.2176
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.21
|Daily SMA50
|1.1975
|Daily SMA100
|1.2043
|Daily SMA200
|1.1964
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2245
|Previous Daily Low
|1.216
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2182
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2052
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2193
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2213
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2142
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2109
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2057
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2279
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2312
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD modestly up, monthly high at sight
The EUR/USD pair recovered the 1.2200 threshold, slowly approaching 1.2245. Break above the latter could trigger a steeper advance heading into the weekly close.
GBP/USD waiting for a bullish breakout
The GBP/USD pair bounced back, and trades near a daily high of 1.4189 as demand for the dollar receded. The market continues trading according to expectations of rising inflationary pressures in the US and how those could affect the Federal Reserve monetary policy.
XAU/USD looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters
Gold price (XAU/USD) witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday, initially falling to the $1850 zone before rebounding firmly to renew three-month highs of $1890. The pullback, however, lost legs, as the gold price once again retraced towards $1860.
Bitcoin price capitulates while whales buy BTC at a discount
Bitcoin price has rallied over 40% from yesterday’s intra-day low to the price at time of writing ($41,728) but remains almost 35% below the all-time high of $64,899 printed on April 14.
Equities on the front-foot despite taper talk
Fed minutes may have highlighted the potential for tapering in the months ahead, yet markets are taking a more constructive approach. Widespread gains have brought calm after yesterdays jitters, although plans to allow Iran to ramp-up oil exports cast a shadow on Crude markets.