EUR/USD Price Analysis: Now the dust has settled following the Fed emergency rate cut EUR/USD has stabilised

- EUR/USD is trading 0.22% higher following the Fed 0.50bps rate cut.
- The pair has moved higher from trading 0.46% lower earlier in the session.
EUR/USD Daily Chart
EUR/USD moved higher following the announcement from the Federal Reserve.
The central bank announced a 0.50bps rate cut as a measure to protect the economy against the coronavirus.
There has been a mixed reaction to this in general as stocks have moved lower and gold has moved up.
Either way, EUR/USD reacted in a positive manner and moved higher. It must be said the rate cuts had been priced in but few would have guessed that Jerome Powell would have moved this quickly and at this rapid rate.
Looking at the technicals now you can see that the price printed above the red trendline on the chart below.
Now it will be interesting to see if the market tests the 1.1250 resistance zone and it seems likely if there is a positive close.
If the market does move lower 1.11 has been used as a good support zone a number of times.
The red internal trendline that comes from below could also be an important support zone.
As this move was priced in there could be a pullback and the moved in EUR/USD was very fast so the pair is still in overbought areas.
Additional Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1175
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.1136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0911
|Daily SMA50
|1.1032
|Daily SMA100
|1.1057
|Daily SMA200
|1.1099
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1185
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1027
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1053
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0805
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1125
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1087
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0958
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0888
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1363
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses Fed cut-led rally, trades above 1.1150
EUR/USD is reversing the rally to a new two-month high of 1.1212 reached after the Fed shocked markets with an emergency rate cut of 50 bps in response to the coronavirus crisis. The spot trades above 1.1150 as the US dollar remains offered across the board.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after the Fed-fueled leap
GBP/USD is trading around 1.28, off the highs. Cable leaped when the Federal Reserve announced an emergency 50bp rate cut in response to the coronavirus.
Powell throws in the towel: Bears awake, it’s hunting season
The Fed surprise rate cut shakes confidence in managing the next crisis. A rate cut of this magnitude after the most bullish day ever on the DJIA is a bad idea. Volatility has returned after the decision, a sign that the market is not taking it well.
XAU/USD soars above $1,620 as Fed cuts rates, next levels to watch
Gold prices have leaped after the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by a double-dose of 50 basis points in a shock move to tackle the evolving risk of coronavirus.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.