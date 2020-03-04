EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next target emerges at 1.1239

  • EUR/USD briefly surpassed the 1.1200 mark on Tuesday.
  • Above the 55-day SMA, there is room for a test of 1.1239.

EUR/USD moved beyond 1.12 the figure in response to the surprising interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve on Tuesday. The move, however, lacked follow through and sparked the ongoing knee-jerk to the 1.1140 region.

There is still room for the continuation of the rally as long as the pair navigates above the key 55-day SMA, today at 1.1037.

That said, the next target of relevance should emerge at the December top at 1.1239.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1138
Today Daily Change 52
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 1.118
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0918
Daily SMA50 1.1033
Daily SMA100 1.1059
Daily SMA200 1.1099
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1214
Previous Daily Low 1.1095
Previous Weekly High 1.1053
Previous Weekly Low 1.0805
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1168
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1141
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1113
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1045
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0994
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1231
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1282
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1349

 

 

