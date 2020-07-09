EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next stop on the upside at 1.1420

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD advanced to fresh peaks around 1.1370 on Thursday.
  • Further north is located the June’s top in the 1.1420 region.

The better tone in the riskier assets lifted EUR/USD to fresh multi-week highs around 1.1370 earlier on Thursday.

This price action has opened the door to a probable move to the 1.1400 mark and the June’s high at 1.1422 in the short-term horizon.

Further out, as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1045, holds the downside, further gains in EUR/USD remains well on the table.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1329
Today Daily Change 51
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.133
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1258
Daily SMA50 1.1106
Daily SMA100 1.1032
Daily SMA200 1.1047
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1352
Previous Daily Low 1.1262
Previous Weekly High 1.1303
Previous Weekly Low 1.1185
Previous Monthly High 1.1422
Previous Monthly Low 1.1097
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1318
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1297
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1278
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1225
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1188
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1367
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1404
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1457

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

