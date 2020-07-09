EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next stop on the upside at 1.1420

EUR/USD advanced to fresh peaks around 1.1370 on Thursday.

Further north is located the June’s top in the 1.1420 region.

The better tone in the riskier assets lifted EUR/USD to fresh multi-week highs around 1.1370 earlier on Thursday.

This price action has opened the door to a probable move to the 1.1400 mark and the June’s high at 1.1422 in the short-term horizon.

Further out, as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1045, holds the downside, further gains in EUR/USD remains well on the table.

EUR/USD daily chart