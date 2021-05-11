EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the upside comes in 1.2200

EUR/USD pushes higher and keeps targeting 1.2200.

Further north is located the February’s top at 1.2243.

EUR/USD resumes the upside following the a moderate pullback at the beginning of the week.

The ongoing context allows for the continuation of the uptrend, at least in the very near-term, with the next hurdle at the 1.2200 neighbourhood. Above this level, the February’s high at 1.2243 emerges as the immediate resistance for EUR-bulls.

The constructive stance on EUR/USD is forecast to remain intact as long as it trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1947.

EUR/USD daily chart