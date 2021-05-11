EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the upside comes in 1.2200

  • EUR/USD pushes higher and keeps targeting 1.2200.
  • Further north is located the February’s top at 1.2243.

EUR/USD resumes the upside following the a moderate pullback at the beginning of the week.

The ongoing context allows for the continuation of the uptrend, at least in the very near-term, with the next hurdle at the 1.2200 neighbourhood. Above this level, the February’s high at 1.2243 emerges as the immediate resistance for EUR-bulls.

The constructive stance on EUR/USD is forecast to remain intact as long as it trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1947.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2154
Today Daily Change 46
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 1.2129
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.205
Daily SMA50 1.1949
Daily SMA100 1.2047
Daily SMA200 1.1952
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2178
Previous Daily Low 1.2128
Previous Weekly High 1.2172
Previous Weekly Low 1.1986
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2147
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2159
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2112
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2095
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2061
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2162
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2195
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2213

 

 

